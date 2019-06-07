Fellowship Church of Rotonda West does not have a barbecue planned for Sunday. A photo that ran Friday on page 2 of the Our Town: Faith & Families section was published by mistake. For information about the church, call 941-475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com.
