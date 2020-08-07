A Wednesday story inaccurately described what funding from the CARES Act was going toward at Venice Airport. It will go toward extending Taxiway Echo as a ground operation safety improvement. The airport runways are not expanding.
A story about Culver’s second restaurant in Venice was written by Roger Button for the Gondolier. The Gondolier regrets the errors.
