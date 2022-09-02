New Costco in Wellen Park

Preliminary site plan for the proposed Costco in North Port's Wellen Park shows it going in at U.S. 41 and the under-construction Mezzo Court. The intersection will be a roundabout, expected to be completed in 2023.

NORTH PORT —  Costco, the buy-in-bulk national retail chain, is targeting land in Wellen Park for a future location.

The planned store, with an area for gas pumps, will be near the future roundabout coming in at Tamiami Trail and Mezzo Drive. 


