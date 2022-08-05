NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (66) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

 Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports/TownNews.com Content Exchange

TAMPA — Center Ryan Jensen sustained a significant knee injury only a couple of days into training camp, but the Bucs have had no updates on his condition.

Even so, they fear it could be season-ending.


