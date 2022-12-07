Bellys in Motion Dancers are, from left, Christine Ruino, Sharon Hemond, Mary Calpino, Allie Lodgson, Jacque Baldelli and Lorelei Carvey. Ladies at the Tea learned belly dancing originated to strengthen women’s bodies to get them ready for childbirth.
Left: Katie Morris, president of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women, thanks the committee for their creating a fun Riding the Waves with Santa Tea and welcomed everyone to the afternoon event.
Committee members for the Riding the Waves with Santa Tea are, from left, Vivian Clark Fisch, Kathy Lanza, Kathy Quinnan and Kathy Reis.
sun PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Kathy Quinnan and Kathy Yaglenski get ready to announce the lucky 50/50 raffle winners at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women’s Riding the Waves with Santa Tea.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Bellys in Motion Dancers are, from left, Christine Ruino, Sharon Hemond, Mary Calpino, Allie Lodgson, Jacque Baldelli and Lorelei Carvey. Ladies at the Tea learned belly dancing originated to strengthen women’s bodies to get them ready for childbirth.
sun PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
Left: Katie Morris, president of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women, thanks the committee for their creating a fun Riding the Waves with Santa Tea and welcomed everyone to the afternoon event.
Santa Claus kicked off the holiday season with a cameo appearance at the Riding the Waves with Santa Tea presented by the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women.
Almost all the women on the committee were named Kathy, were born in August and several were left-handed. They were a team made in heaven.
About 180 women enjoyed tea sandwiches and sweets filling six long tables. Basket raffles and the popular 50/50 raffle added to the excitement of the afternoon.
Who knew belly dancers performed to Christmas music? Bing Crosby might have smiled seeing the Belly’s in Motion dancing to White Christmas.
Members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women will be filling shoe boxes for seniors as one of their Christmas projects.
Their annual jewelry sale is planned for Jan. 28-29. The group is traveling to Fort Myers for a dinner theatre event to see Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
Their Hearts and Roses fashion show is on Feb. 28 at Plantation Golf and Country Club.
These women have fun and never lose focus of their mission “Weaving a Tapestry of Love, Joy, Service and Friendship for the Glory of God.”
One of our best
The special person of this week is Gayle Heskett, who passed recently. Hearts are broken. Everyone who attended the Venice Symphony concerts at the Church of the Nazarene knows Gayle as the colorful bassoonist.
She loved her music and performed with gusto in her back row seat.
Hundreds of students are accomplished musicians loving music after attending a Venice Symphony Summer Music Camp. She founded the camp, recruited teachers and ran the camp for 25 years.
At Church of the Nazarene, she was always available after concerts to chat about the music and to share stories about rehearsals and fun Symphony trivia. She connected with the audience and gave the Symphony a hometown feel.
She was down to earth and fun. She loved life, music and most of all her wonderful family.
No doubt she joins Wes Schumacher and Dick Thierry and other Venice Symphony musicians in filling the heavens with their love and music.
Surely all in heaven welcomed her. Rest in Peace, dear friend.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.