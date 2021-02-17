An area company is planning to release a new toy in late March.

Pressure Games CEO and Founder Alex Andreae said the hide-and-seek toy he created is called “Countdown.”

Countdown is an electronic toy with puzzles added to solve before a timer runs out.

“It was designed to be a ‘living’ toy,” Andreae said. “We have a few upgrades currently available, like a game similar to Simon — the handheld memory game of lights and sounds in which players must repeat random sequences of flashing lights by pressing the colored pads in the correct order. We also created a version of Red-Light, Green-Light, which is a game of stop-and-go.”

The idea for Countdown started in 2018. Andreae said his kids were bored and looking for something to do one day, and his son started hiding a drone around the house.

“We’d start the clock and see who could find it first,” Andreae said.

That gave Andreae, who has an electrical engineering degree, an idea: What about a toy that kids would hide and then find, with a timer and puzzles to solve before time runs out.


The toy was in development for two years, going through multiple iterations with a focus on play testing and usability.

As an experiment, Liz Hughes, chief brand officer at Pressure Games, led play sessions with children at area Boys & Girls Clubs.

“We have partnered with local schools and The Boys & Girls Club and hosted play sessions to bring active and social play to all kids,” Andreae said. “We are members of Pledge 1% and are members of Florida For Good which unite for-profit companies who want to make a positive social, economic and environmental impact.”

Countdown was picked as a finalist for the best start-up product at the 2020 Kapi Awards in Las Vegas.

“We have a slew of ideas for new games and modes that we are working on now,” Andreae said. “We had a good time creating Countdown and we look forward to creating more toys in the future.”

For more information, visit pressuregames.com.

