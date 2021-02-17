An area company is planning to release a new toy in late March.
Pressure Games CEO and Founder Alex Andreae said the hide-and-seek toy he created is called “Countdown.”
Countdown is an electronic toy with puzzles added to solve before a timer runs out.
“It was designed to be a ‘living’ toy,” Andreae said. “We have a few upgrades currently available, like a game similar to Simon — the handheld memory game of lights and sounds in which players must repeat random sequences of flashing lights by pressing the colored pads in the correct order. We also created a version of Red-Light, Green-Light, which is a game of stop-and-go.”
The idea for Countdown started in 2018. Andreae said his kids were bored and looking for something to do one day, and his son started hiding a drone around the house.
“We’d start the clock and see who could find it first,” Andreae said.
That gave Andreae, who has an electrical engineering degree, an idea: What about a toy that kids would hide and then find, with a timer and puzzles to solve before time runs out.
The toy was in development for two years, going through multiple iterations with a focus on play testing and usability.
As an experiment, Liz Hughes, chief brand officer at Pressure Games, led play sessions with children at area Boys & Girls Clubs.
“We have partnered with local schools and The Boys & Girls Club and hosted play sessions to bring active and social play to all kids,” Andreae said. “We are members of Pledge 1% and are members of Florida For Good which unite for-profit companies who want to make a positive social, economic and environmental impact.”
Countdown was picked as a finalist for the best start-up product at the 2020 Kapi Awards in Las Vegas.
“We have a slew of ideas for new games and modes that we are working on now,” Andreae said. “We had a good time creating Countdown and we look forward to creating more toys in the future.”
For more information, visit pressuregames.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.