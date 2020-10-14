WELLEN PARK — With the High Tide Country Music Festival postponed until next year, a smaller concert fundraiser for Suncoast Charities for Children called “Denim By The Diamond” will now take place Nov. 21 at CoolToday Park.
Guests will enjoy live modern country music by Stone Buckle; a silent auction; country-themed food stations; and two complimentary drink tickets to a full bar.
Venice residents and Suncoast Charities board members Michelle Hazeltine and Christine Robinson will serve as co-chairs for this new event as well as next year’s High Tide Country Music Festival.
Suncoast Charities for Children provides support to Children First, The Florida Center for Early Childhood, Loveland Center, Sarasota County Special Olympics and Venice Challenger Baseball, all with locations in the South Sarasota County area.
“Since the coronavirus postponed the High Tide Country Music Festival until Nov. 20, 2021, we are extremely excited that we are still able to host a smaller event fundraiser here at CoolToday Park and partner with such a great charity that supports several nonprofits in South Sarasota County,” said Mike Dunn, vice president of Florida Operations for the Atlanta Braves. “The impact that these agency programs and services have on clients with special needs, and their families, is tremendous.
“We are extremely grateful to the Atlanta Braves organization for this opportunity because every dollar we can raise makes an impact,” said Lucy Nicandri, executive director of Suncoast Charities for Children.
Limited tickets are now on sale for $85 per person and must be purchased in advance online at SuncoastCharitiesForChildren.org.
