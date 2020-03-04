TAMPA – Adventure Island, a waterpark located across the street from Busch Gardens, kicks off its 2020 season on Friday, March 13, with the opening of a record-breaking new water slide, Solar Vortex — America’s first dual tailspin water slide.
In preparation for the park’s opening, Brandon Thom, Adventure Island’s new vice president, is sliding into his role with a “ride of passage” on the newest attraction.
“Adventure Island is heading into its 40th splash-filled season and we couldn’t be more excited to kick off 2020 by adding America’s first dual tailspin water slide to our portfolio of slides,” Thom said. “As a family raft slide, Solar Vortex packs a bigger thrill than I was expecting – the high speed generated by the tailspin feature really amps up the ride journey. Along with Adventure Island’s many slides, pools and splash zones, Solar Vortex is sure to make 2020 our best season yet.”
Solar Vortex debuts new water slide elements unlike any other attraction at Adventure Island. The high-thrill family raft slide combines high-banking rotations and rapid descents, sending sliders on a swirling journey through two open tailspin features. Solar Vortex will also include three dynamic AquaLucent elements – harnessing the power of the Florida sun into colorful patterns that shine through the slide as riders reach speeds of up to 20 miles per hour.
Pass Member preview
Adventure Island Pass Members get the exclusive first chance to preview the new ride when the park opens for the season on Friday, March 13. Only Pass Members can experience Solar Vortex by presenting their ID and Pass at the park entrance. If you haven’t gotten one yet, go to adventureisland.com/annual-pass to buy a pass.
The ride will open to the public on March 14.
Solar Vortex shines brightly near Splash Attack and the Rambling Bayou lazy river. Adventure Island has 10 sliding attractions in total, many featuring multiple unique slide routes, in addition to wave pools and soak zones for guests to enjoy. New for the 2020 season, guests can purchase an All-Season Quick Queue Unlimited, granting unlimited priority access to the major slides, including Solar Vortex. Go to AdventureIsland.com/upgrades/quick-queue to get your All-Season Quick Queue Unlimited.
Best Way to Play – Time is Running Out!
The best way for guests to experience Adventure Island all season long is with an Annual Pass or Fun Card. Annual Pass Members receive 12 months of unlimited visits, FREE parking, priority access to Solar Vortex, merchandise and dining discounts, and special limited-time perks throughout the year. Or for a limited-time, Florida families can purchase a Busch Gardens Tampa Bay 2020 Fun Card and get an Adventure Island 2020 Fun Card for FREE. This limited time buy-one-get-one free offer provides unlimited access to two parks until Dec. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.