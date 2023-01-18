VENICE — When Sarasota County commissioners approved an initiative in 2010 for near Fruitville Road and Interstate 75, one of the central tenets of the plan was to connect them with sidewalks to promote walkability.
But Tuesday, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously decided to eliminate that requirement as it applies to the new county administration center on a county-owned parcel near the Fruitville Library.
Last year, when commissioners learned that the cost to renovate and repair the current administration center on Ringling Boulevard would exceed $49 million over the next 20 years, they decided it was time to relocate and build a new headquarters on the Fruitville property.
Instead of discussing the incongruity of enforcing the requirement on other development proposal while eliminating it on its own property however, Tuesday’s discussion focused on a private property immediately to the east of the county’s property.
The amendment being proposed by the county’s own capital projects staff — the actual applicant for the change — called for modifying the interconnectivity portion of the 2010 Fruitville Initiative.
The modifications include removing portions of the planned local street network around the site of the planned new administration center.
Attorney Bill Merrill, representing the neighboring property owner, told commissioners that the plan being proposed by staff, however, was creating an isolated street that went nowhere but divided his client’s property.
Merrill said his client was in favor of the amendment with elimination of this isolated street.
Representing the county’s planning department, planner Anna Messina said that was based upon the county’s code, generating discussion between Merrill and Deputy County Attorney Josh Moye on how to resolve the situation.
“Policy and bureaucracy are getting in the way of common sense,” Commissioner Nancy Detert finally said. “The answer that you can come back with a rezoning isn’t a great answer.”
“No one is fighting here, we’re just trying to figure it out,” Commissioner Mike Moran added. “We’re putting the private property owner in a very uncomfortable position.”
In the end, commissioners did decide to approve the change requested by county staff with the elimination of the street requirement on the neighboring property.
Prior to the commissioners’ meeting, several social media posts appeared on Monday with commentators posting negatively about the proposed change.
However, no member of the public outside of Merrill appeared during the public hearing to make comments about the proposal.
The county plans to begin construction on the estimated $72-$74 million administration building later this year. Construction is scheduled for completion in 2025.
