Charlotte County rescheduled a budget workshop to 2 p.m. Wednesday at 18500 Murdock Circle. Commissioners are expected to hear a presentation on the 2020/2021 budget and set a tentative property tax rate.
County budget meeting rescheduled
- By BETSY CALVERT Staff Writer
