SARASOTA — What a difference a year makes.
This time last year, as the Sarasota County commissioners began their second workshop on the development of the 2019 budget, they were looking ahead at a $9 million deficit heading into 2020, followed by $10.3 million in 2021.
Commissioners had already made $5.4 million in cuts to shore up the 2018 budget, and were looking for more savings ahead of the widely anticipated passage of increases to the homestead exemption by voters in November, the main cause for the projected deficits.
But the November 2018 general election came and Florida voters confounded the experts, failing to pass the exemption measure most harmful to local governments.
Which brings us to the commissioners first budget workshop of 2019 as the board got its first look at the fiscal year 2020 budget.
Based upon a series of historic assumptions, the sophisticated modeling tool used by the county’s budget staff projects no shortfalls in the county’s general fund through 2024.
The budget office always models in five-year increments for planning purposes.
And the better news for county taxpayers, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said, is there will be no millage increase again this year, making 21 years without a millage increase.
One caveat to that though.
County voters did approve in November a tax to pay for the debt service on the acquisition of the next phase of the Legacy Trail, which will appear on next year’s tax bills.
And, for the first time since the 2008 recession, commissioners began setting aside money in their economic uncertainty reserve fund, which showed a balance of $17 million at the end of 2018. And in total, in all of the county’s many reserve funds, they hold a total of $170 million Lewis said in response to a question from Commissioner Alan Maio.
The anticipated budgets of the county’s constitutional officers did draw the notice of Commission Chairman Charles Hines.
Noting that the departments under board direction and the sheriff are holding increases in expenditures to 3 percent or less, Hines wondered why the others weren’t doing the same.
“If we’re holding our feet to the fire, then perhaps we need an explanation,” he said.
Looking ahead, perhaps, to May 17 when commissioners discuss the capital improvements program, Jeff Lowdermilk, director of General Services, previewed some of the maintenance issues commissioners will have to address with the county jail.
The most critical issue, Lowdermilk told commissioners, lies in the 45-year-old west detention wing, which has cast iron drain pipes, all of which need to be replaced.
“There’s a lot of other operational issues like line of sight from the standpoint of the sheriff,” Lowdermilk said.
Although the overall condition of the aging jail is good, with the west wing being the most deficient, the current maintenance work program for the jail is under-funded by $4.4 million, Lowdermilk added.
During Friday’s budget workshop, commissioners also received updates on fleet facilities, water quality projects, and on-going improvements to the employee benefits program.
