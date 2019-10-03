VENICE — It was a rare joint meeting between the North Port City Commission and the Sarasota County Commission, but it brought two items of agreement to the forefront.
The combined commissions decided to move forward with extending the multi-use Legacy Trail, which currently ends in Venice, to the southeast, bringing it into North Port. Funding for the extension comes from county property taxes and was approved by Sarasota County voters in the November, 2018 election. Currently, the trail runs from south of Venice, north to Sarasota, mostly following the old railway line.
Commissioners examined several alternative routes for the trail, but settled on a recommended route along Interstate 75, in the Deer Prairie Creek Preserve, extending down to West Price Boulevard. Riders could take the trail east on Border Road from Venice, over the Myakka River, over I-75 via the Border Road overpass, then back under the interstate near South Moon Drive adjacent to the Myakka and into North Port through the Deer Prairie Creek Preserve.
A possible alternate route to the Warm Mineral Springs Park on the west side of North Port was an attractive draw for this route.
While the group supported this route, no price tags have been established for the various routes and the public is being invited to attend a public session on the map from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Morgan Family Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port
An estimated completion date for the trail is late 2022.
Commissioners also agreed on the planned improvements on North River Road and decided to push for expanding the south portion of River Road to Winchester Boulevard.
The current River Road expansion, which began in March, 2019, runs from I-75 south to U.S. 41. The widening project, which involves North Port, Sarasota County and the State of Florida, is expected to be completed in 2021.
The group also wants to expand its portion of Winchester Boulevard from River Road to the Charlotte County line. The portion in Sarasota County is two lanes, while the Charlotte County leg is four lanes. County officials will seek some federal funding because Winchester provides an evacuation route for residents of Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties.
The two-hour meeting concluded with members of the North Port Commission seeking to meet with the County Commission more often.
