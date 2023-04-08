VENICE — Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert, who also served her beloved adoptive home in the Florida House and Senate, and on the School Board, died at her Venice residence Wednesday.
She was 78. Survivors include three sons, Mark, Bryan and Jamie, and nine grandchildren. Funeral services at Epiphany Cathedral and a memorial celebration at the Venice Community Center are being planned for later this month.
A county spokesperson announced Detert’s death Wednesday night.
“It is with deepest regret and sadness that Sarasota County and the Board of County Commissioners must acknowledge the death of our dear friend and colleague Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy C. Detert,” wrote Jamie Carson.
Charlotte County, part of which Detert represented in state office, issued a statement Thursday.
“We were saddened to learn of the passing of Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert,” it says. “She was a valued partner to regional governments she worked with and dedicated decades of her life to public service in the Florida House of Representatives, the Florida Senate and most recently as County Commissioner.
“Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time.”
Before politics
A native of Chicago, Detert had lived in the Venice area since the 1970s. For 25 years she owned Osprey Mortgage Company, the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Year in 1993.
Venice Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Kathy Lehner, a close friend and golfing partner of Detert, said they had just signed up for their summer golf league on Monday.
Detert was a huge supporter of the Chamber and the business community, she said, bringing to it the entrepreneurial spirit that led her and her husband to open a sandwich shop and the first 7-Eleven in Chicago.
Detert was the “go-to” person when the Chamber began its “Women Empowering Women” program, and was its first keynote speaker, Lehner said.
“I’m going to miss her,” she said.
Elections
Detert’s first foray into local politics was running for a seat on the Sarasota County School Board, on which she served from 1988 to 1992, when she lost a bid for re-election.
An opportunity to seek higher office opened up in 1998, when Lisa Carlton, the Republican incumbent in the state House district, ran for the Florida Senate.
Detert, also a Republican, won the nomination for the seat in a runoff, claimed victory in the general election by a wide margin and was re-elected three time by even bigger ones against essentially token opposition.
Barred by term limits from running again in 2006, Detert announced her candidacy for the U.S. House seat being vacated by Katherine Harris, who was running for Senate.
She lost the nomination to Vern Buchanan, who has held the seat ever since.
“Saddened by the death of Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert,” he tweeted Thursday. “She was a beloved public servant, a worthy primary opponent with a quick wit, and a friend.
“She will be missed by her constituents, colleagues, family and friends.”
Returning to politics in 2008, Detert ran for the Florida Senate seat held by Carlton, who was term-limited. She claimed the Republican nomination over State Rep. Michael Grant and defeated Democrat Morgan Bentley in the general election.
She was re-elected without opposition in 2012.
Former Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight said he knew the Detert family “forever” because he was in school with her son Mark, but didn’t know her well when they first worked together during her time in the Senate.
The County Commission had adopted an ordinance cracking down on pain-management clinics that were little more than pill mills, he said, and another senator was proposing a bill to pre-empt local regulations.
Knight said he flew to Tallahassee but the senator refused to meet with him.
He went into Detert’s office and briefed her on the problem, which showed her he was about “more than just putting handcuffs on people,” he said.
Detert said she’d take care of the proposed bill, and did.
“She killed it in two hours,” he said.
People didn’t vote for “Nancy Detert,” he said; they voted for “Nancy.”
“Not many people can be identified by their first name, let alone politicians,” he said.
‘Not what I thought’
Yet during her first year in the Florida Senate in 2008, Detert thought she might have made a mistake getting elected.
“It wasn’t what I thought it would be,” she told the Gondolier in 2013.
It was lobbyists that she hadn’t anticipated, she said. But she got to work, becoming a proponent for foster care improvements and other ways to help children.
Detert pushed the development of a reform package for the Department of Children and Families that was signed into law by then Gov. Rick Scott.
The law promoted placing siblings in the same foster home; added a definition of “medical neglect” dealing with the failure to seek, allow or provide needed medical care; and created a critical incident rapid response team to investigate child deaths and other serious incidents.
It also required the removal of a child or the implementation of a safety plan if the child faces a present or impending danger, and provides benefits for children being sheltered by people they aren’t related to, the law states.
Another bill she introduced to allow foster children to remain in the system until they turn 21 is named for her: The Nancy Detert Caring and Compassionate Act.
Also named for her are the Nancy Detert Residences at Loveland Center, the Venice organization for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
A former Loveland board member, she secured substantial state funding for the project and had recently gotten the county to commit to another initiative.
“I am deeply saddened to hear about Nancy’s passing,” President and CEO Patrick Guerin said via email. “Over the years, she fiercely advocated at the state and local level for the housing needs of the most vulnerable citizens of Sarasota County and the Venice community, culminating in the opening of the Nancy Detert Residences in 2016.
“She spearheaded the initial funding through the county of an upcoming project that she told me would be her final legacy.
“Nancy was a true champion for our community and her presence will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.”
Back home
Redistricting would have allowed Detert to seek two more years in the Senate in 2016, but she opted to run for the County Commission instead.
The decision had nothing to do with politics. It came about because the University of Miami had offered to give Little Salt Spring, an archaeological site in North Port, to the county.
“I love Little Salt Spring,” she said at the time she announced her candidacy. ”That was the tipping point for me that got me leaning in this direction.”
She won the seat without opposition and was re-elected with 67% of the vote in 2020 in what she said would be her last campaign.
Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler served on the County Commission for four years with Detert.
“She was a refreshing elected official, always willing to stay strong to her principles and she never hesitated to tell you EXACTLY what she thought about an issue, without regard to how her comments would be written up by the media or how they may perform in a poll,” he wrote in a Twitter message Wednesday night.
He called her a “titan,” especially for South County.
“Nancy had humor, incredible institutional knowledge, a passion to serve and was a fighter that you would not want to be standing in the way of …. This is a big loss for our County, State and Country. As I pray for her family, I hope they take comfort in knowing that Nancy is a true local legend who played a large role in shaping the best community in the country.”
More accolades
The Republican Party of Sarasota County issued a statement on Detert’s passing Wednesday night, calling her “a stalwart working on behalf of the people of Sarasota County for 30 years, as a member of the Sarasota County School Board, the Florida Legislature and the Sarasota County Commission.
“She is well-known and respected by people in both parties who agreed and disagreed with her. She was always an honest broker, doing what she believed was right, even if it hurt her politically.
“Nancy leaves a legacy of caring, fighting for the people in her community, and being a quiet friend to countless people.”
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube also used Twitter to address Detert’s death.
“I am saddened to hear about the passing of Nancy Detert,” he wrote. “As one of Sarasota’s most dedicated public servants, she fought tirelessly for what she believed in and will be greatly missed. Jen and I are praying for her family, friends, and all who knew her.”
Former Venice Public Information Officer Pam Johnson was a longtime friend of Detert who knew her outside the political realm, including as a fellow member of the Sertoma Club of Venice.
She said Detert “was always dedicated to this community and never forgot who she worked for or took her eye off the big picture.”
“Last week, I asked her what she was going to do when she retired. ‘Let someone else solve all the problems,’” she said Detert replied.
