VENICE — Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert, who also served her beloved adoptive home in the Florida House and Senate, and on the School Board, died at her Venice residence Wednesday.

She was 78. Survivors include three sons, Mark, Bryan and Jamie, and nine grandchildren. Funeral services at Epiphany Cathedral and a memorial celebration at the Venice Community Center are being planned for later this month.


   

Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments