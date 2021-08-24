VENICE — While the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners, coming off its annual five-week summer break, wasn’t interested listening, the Venice City Council was eager to hear about COVID-19’s delta variant.
On Tuesday afternoon, Chuck Henry, the county’s director of Health and Human Services, gave Venice City Council members that update, expressing concern over the virus that’s rampaging throughout the country, Sarasota County included.
“The impact continues to grow and stress our hospitals,” Henry said, adding the hospitals are suspending elective surgeries, limiting visitations, or creating make-shift ICUs to handle the increased caseloads.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported having 278 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, up four from Monday.
The previous high mark was 130 patients in July 2020.
Henry told council members the vaccination rate in the county was high — just over 70% — with the rate improving among the younger population.
Still, the surging virus had placed the county in the high category, just short of substantial, on the scale used by the Centers for Disease Control, Henry said, adding two months ago, the county was just shy of moving into the low category.
Of patients in the ICU, similar to what’s occurring across the country, 90% of those patients are unvaccinated, Henry said.
“Vaccines are the way forward,” Henry said. “Vaccines work.”
He repeated, as he has in every presentation, the litany of measures people need to take to limit the spread of the virus: socially distance, wear masks, wash hands, stay home if sick.
“That continues to be a problem in workplaces,” Henry said, referring to people showing up at their jobs when they felt ill. “We’re pushing the message to stay home.”
Venice has suspended special event permits due to COVID, and North Port has closed Warm Mineral Springs. Sarasota County has extended temporary use permits for outdoor dining until the end of the calendar year, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis announced during Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.
Social distancing, as commissioners had practiced last year, was no longer in evidence Tuesday.
The county provided a simple email response about the situation to several questions from the newspaper.
“Sarasota County Administration continues to partner with the Florida Department of Health-Sarasota to monitor the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 and to preserve the continuity of county operations, which remain unchanged,” the statement read.
