By BETSY CALVERT
Staff Writer
PORT CHARLOTTE — Commissioners approved a tentative budget Wednesday that is 7.3% higher than last year and keeps this year’s same property tax or millage rate.
Existing homeowners will see only the allowed rate of inflation for their tax increase, which is 1.9%, Budget Director Gordon Burger told commissioners. It was 2.1% last year, he said.
Burger presented a sample tax amount for a $200,000 home, after removing the $50,000 value the state allows for full-time residents. It would be $1,448.53 in the coming year, up from $1,412.74 last year.
“So we’re looking at maybe a $4 increase (per month),” Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said, for a $250,000 home. “I don’t think most people are going to have a problem with a $4 increase. Some people are going to see $5 or $6.”
The main budget is proposed to be $768.3 million for the coming fiscal 2020, compared to $716 million in fiscal 2019.
The rest of the budget increase will be borne by commercial property owners, non-homesteaders for whom this is not their primary residence, and new property owners. Burger called the county’s growth rate of 7.56% in property valuations healthy, and that helps cover the cost of the new budget. The biggest increase in property values and new construction was the Sandhill area at 13.7%. The smallest was Manasota Key Don Pedro/Knight Island with 5.35% and 5.58% respectively. Overall, the county’s increase was higher than neighboring Southwest Florida counties, except Manatee.
The picture would not be the same without the citizen’s support of the 1 cent sales tax addition, Burger told commissioners. Since 1994, this has funded tens of millions of dollars of capital construction projects.
“We’re so capital intensive,” Burger said of the budget. “As long as the citizens of this county continue to support the 1 cent sales tax, we’re going to continue to support the quality of life in Charlotte County.”
Burger also praised the growth economy vs. the recession years.
“It’s much more fun being the budget manager now than it was in the first three years I was here,” Burger said.
Commissioners will revisit the budget and the tax rate in September with a final hearing and vote at which they could lower but not increase the rate. The rate is currently 6.3007 per $1,000 of valuation. In the meantime, the county will send out notices to tax payers.
Commissioner Christopher Constance voted with the board, but said he will not in September based on his reasoning last year, when he objected to the fact that the board had not substantially raised impact fees on new development. The board has since raised impact fees, but far less than Constance wanted.
Included in the budget is an 8.5% increase in the sheriff’s budget to $83.4 million, Burger said. Commissioners’ vote today accepts that law enforcement budget, without debate. The Sheriff’s Office often earns money through the year, Burger said, with open space at the jail. That money comes back to the county.
Not included in the commissioners’ budget is the school district budget, which generally covers more than 42% of the tax cost to property owners. That budget has not been set yet by the Charlotte County School Board.
While the budget includes all the spending on 83 municipal benefit spending units for separate regions throughout the county, property owners will see additional millage rates for those on their tax bill, Commissioner Joe Tiseo reminded the public.
The county has committed to no new hiring, Burger said, as instructed by commissioners in previous meetings. At 1,228 employees, the county is below the 2008 levels, Deutsch noted. Personnel costs outside health insurance are budgeted to increase by 8%. That includes cost of living and other adjustments, Burger said.
Constance said he is still nervous about the high level of staffing.
Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.