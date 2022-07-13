SARASOTA — Without any action by the Sarasota County commissioners, property owners in the county will see a decrease in the overall county property tax rate for the 2023 fiscal year.
Budget Director Kim Radtke told commissioners Wednesday the proposed rate -- also called the millage rate -- to fund the operations of the county government would drop from 3.4561 mills to 3.4463 mills, a decrease of 0.0098 mills.
Each mill represents $1,000 of taxable value.
The millage rate adopted by commissioners means a property owner with a home valued at $200,000 after exemptions will see a tax bill of $689.26 to finance the operations of county government and the constitutional officers such as the sheriff.
The decrease, Radtke said, occurred due to a downward fluctuation in the debt service on the bonds the county issued to purchase the Legacy Trail.
Following Radtke’s presentation, commissioners unanimously approved that millage rate, which will appear on the truth-in-millage statement that property owners will receive in the mail next month.
As he always does when budget discussions occur, Commissioner Alan Maio noted that from 2000 to 2023, the county millage rate did not increase but had decreased.
If the county had left the rate at the 2000 level, an additional $1 billion in revenue would have been collected, Maio said.
Still, with increasing property values, homeowners are likely to see an increase in tax bills.
The final property valuation report for the county issued by the property appraiser on July 1 indicated that values had increased to $82.5 billion, up from the $70.1 billion in 2021.
Also known as the not-to-exceed rate, the millage rate adopted by commissioners Wednesday means they cannot increase the rate to fund the proposed $1.4 billion budget for next year during public hearings in September.
They can, however, decrease the millage rate if they so choose.
The county's property tax rate does not include the additional millage from the school board, the municipalities, or other taxing authorities such as the West Coast Inland Navigation District.
