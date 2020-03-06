SARASOTA — When Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines ends his term this November and Sheriff Tom Knight steps down in January, they will leave behind a legacy of a kinder, gentler, more-compassionate approach to criminal justice in the county.
And that approach will also provide a twofold opportunity for future county commissions — avoiding the need to build a new jail, and renovating, at their leisure, the west wing of the aging, often-overcrowded existing jail in Sarasota.
By unanimous votes recently, commissioners reaffirmed a series of decisions they made in August for a timeline. They also talked about funding requirements.
The plan includes an early case resolution program, a 40-bed secured residential treatment and re-entry program, and a 200-bed secured treatment facility.
The goal of these new initiatives is to divert low-risk offenders from incarceration by handling their cases quicker and getting them treatment for the underlying causes of their criminal behavior.
Addressing commissioners, Knight talked about the success of the existing treatment programs he and his staff have initiated inside the jail.
He singled out one person who had been arrested 50 times, went through and successfully completed the program. Since that person’s release in May 2017, there have been no further arrests.
The sheriff emphasized that the programs were not meant as a get-out-of-jail pass.
“We’re not mandating them in,” he said. “They’ve got to beg to get in. They’ve got to want to be there. They have to realize they’re broken.”
“Not everything is good, not everything is perfect, but it’s certainly better than when I took over (in 2009),” Knight told commissioners. “We’re looking at this totally differently now.”
Speaking to the new initiatives, Hines said, “This is a great progression based on best practices.”
The early case resolution program, using a dedicated public defender and prosecutor, will review the cases of low-level offenders, such as those charged with theft or marijuana possession seeking to resolve and close those cases in 30 days and divert them from incarceration.
Commissioners were told these offenders make up almost one-third of the jail’s monthly average of inmates. As of Tuesday, Knight told commissioners he was housing 935 inmates in the jail which has an operating capacity of 984 inmates.
The 40-bed secured treatment facility will be housed at First Step of Sarasota and operate as a three-year pilot program at first to see how it performs, focusing on substance abuse or mental disorders. As with the early case resolution, the goal is to reduce jail times and recidivism.
Funding decisions for both programs will occur during commissioners’ budget workshops in June and August for inclusion in the county’s 2021 budget. The new budget year will begin Oct. 1, 2020.
“It’s going to fill up,” he told commissioners, adding that he had 200 people right now that he could put there.
Commissioner Alan Maio concluded Tuesday’s discussion by pointing out the opportunities the new facility would provide.
“Getting to 200 beds frees up the ability to make renovations to the oldest wing of the jail, the west wing,” Maio said.
