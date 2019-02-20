When a package arrives in a Sarasota County facility, such as at a water treatment plant, the staff notices whether it contains an excessive amount of bubble wrap or other protective material.
“For example, parts for the water treatment plant used to arrive in boxes” filled with packaging material, said Steve Thomas, the county’s materials manager, “so now we tell vendors to send parts in on pallets.”
Pallets can be used again and again, so that eliminates the need for wasteful packaging, Thomas said.
That environmental ethic now runs through agencies across the county government, said Lee Hayes Byron, the county’s UF/IFAS Extension Services director. Hayes is the lead administrator for the county’s sustainability efforts.
An industry publication has taken notice of Sarasota County’s approach.
The county’s Materials Management department, headed by Thomas, has for the second consecutive year received a Green Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive.
The award recognizes the department’s efforts to eliminate waste through recycling, and joint collaboration with suppliers and vendors, according to Thomas’s supervisor, General Services Director Jeff Lowdermilk.
That approach is designed not only to help the environment but also to improve economic efficiency.
Thomas said the approach to materials management in Sarasota County is “to measure everything we do” and to determine if ways can be found to reduce waste. Even small packages are examined to see what kind of packaging is used, how much is used and where and how it can be reused.
“We treat everything as a resource,” Thomas said, so excess packaging is saved and sent to county agencies to be recycled in packages sent out by the county.
Also, suppliers and vendors who send packaging materials deemed excessive are contacted and asked not to send so much packaging the next time, or to find a different, more benign container, he said. “We get tons of packaging that’s not needed.”
Do suppliers and vendors like being told to cut back on packaging?
“Absolutely,” Thomas said. “It saves them dollars, too.”
Byron said the county government’s sustainability program started in 2002 with a focus on top level officials who were told to look for ways to make departments more environmentally efficient.
Then, in 2008, the focus shifted to a bottom-up approach. An environmental ethic was encouraged throughout the workforce, and employees were asked to suggest ways a better job could be done of taking the environment into consideration.
When Thomas was hired as materials manager in 2013, Byron said, the sustainability program became even more successful. His leadership has accelerated sustainability in county government, she said.
Byron said sustainability has become “a culture thing throughout the county government. It’s a total mindset change in terms of how people see the economic and social benefits” of conserving natural resources.
“Sustainability isn’t just a lofty goal we are trying to achieve as a community,” Byron said. “It’s something we put into practice every day throughout our organization, and this latest award reflects how Sarasota County is leading by example.”
In the application form for the competitive award, entrants were asked how green, supply-chain efforts were carried out.
Sarasota County’s application, submitted by Thomas, answered the question this way: “Sarasota County has taken aggressive steps to align our employees, suppliers and customers around a single goal in leaving our community and environment better than we found it, for future generations, by conserving our existing natural resources.
“Moreover, our sustainability guiding principles go beyond just our board rooms and task forces, but rather our goals cascade throughout the county in everything we do. In operating our water treatment plants, sewer plants, waterways and offices alike that fuels favorable outcomes for our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.