SARASOTA — As Sarasota County officials continue the planning to build a new county administration center, a necessary step in that process will be formalized May 24.
With no discussion or public comment Tuesday during the first public hearing, county commissioners advanced to their next meeting a resolution to expand the county seat to include a parcel of land at 6700 Fruitville Road, Sarasota.
The expansion comes as commissioners agreed in late April to an exchange with Benderson Development Corp. for a parcel of county-owned land at the north end of Nathan Benderson Park. In return, the county received the Fruitville Road property.
Traditionally for years, the county seat has remained in the city of Sarasota, even as the county’s center continues to shift south and east with population growth, and with North Port becoming the largest city in the county as Commissioner Christian Ziegler noted during another discussion Tuesday.
But Florida statutes do provide a mechanism for counties to change the county seat.
Charlotte County made a similar move in the late 1980s when commissioners moved the administrative center from downtown Punta Gorda to a parcel in the unincorporated Murdock area across from the Port Charlotte Town Center mall.
According to a memo prepared for Sarasota County Commissioners, a county can expand the geographical area of the county seat “by adopting a resolution after the Board has held not less than two public hearings at intervals not less than 10 or more than 20 days after notice has been published in a newspaper of general circulation in the county.”
That advertisement occurred April 28, according to the memo.
Commissioners had previously decided — when it became clear that maintenance and repairs for the existing building on Ringling Boulevard in Sarasota were too costly — that county should build a new administration center on a vacant plot of land that the county owns at 1301 Cattlemen Road.
That property was once the site of the county’s Planning and Development Services Department, but was later demolished.
Moving to the Fruitville site, allows the county to retain the 1301 Cattlemen site for future needs, which was an important consideration, Deputy County Administrator Steve Botelho told commissioners during their first discussion on the exchange with Benderson in February. Also, he added, the county had no plans for use of the park property.
The site is also adjacent to the county’s Fruitville Public Library, close to the Interstate 75 interchange.
The county hopes to be in the new administration center in four years.
