SARASOTA - The official history of Sarasota County began 100 years ago this week.
It was June 16, 1920.
"That was the date when a group of concerned city officials and Sarasota District business leaders first stated their case for breaking away from Manatee County to form a new county," according to a news release from the Sarasota County Centennial 2021 Steering Committee.
It is headed by Frank Cassell and Marilyn Gerkin.
"Sarasota physician Joseph Halton gave the keynote address to a mass meeting on the many injustices suffered by Sarasota District residents at the hands of the Manatee County Commissioners. He told an enthusiastic audience that they were over-taxed and under-served by the commissioners, particularly when it came to building and maintaining roads and bridges," the news release states.
"Our cause, he said, was 'made just by the apparent injustices that have been done to us.' Halton and other speakers made clear that the Sarasota District’s prosperity and future progress were in jeopardy. The only solution was separation from Manatee County."
At that point, the communities in what was known as the Sarasota District were engaged in a year-long effort to contact the governor and state officials for the needed legistration.
Sarasota County officially became the 62nd county of Florida on July 1, 1921. There are now 67 counties in Florida.
According to the news release, the Sarasota County Centennial 2021 Steering Committee has plans for a variety of festivities in the next year.
More information is at www.sarasotacountycentennial.com/
The celebration starts with a Jan. 9, 2021 event at Phillippi Estate Park "featuring live entertainment, re-enactors, circus performers, children's activities, food trucks, beer garden, historical societies from all over the county and an exhibit of 1920's and 1930's photography of behind-the-scenes of the circus in the Edson Keith Mansion."
The daytime event will be family-friendly, it said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.