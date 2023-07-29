Sarasota County tourist year

Beachgoers enjoy a Thursday afternoon at North Jetty Beach in Nokomis. Numbers show tourism in Sarasota County is booming, as bed tax numbers hit record highs.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

SARASOTA — In the last fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2022, Sarasota County set a new record with collections of the tourist development tax, collecting a total of $40.3 million.

Now, with four months left in the current fiscal year, it appears the county will surpass that record according to the latest report from Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates’ office.


   

