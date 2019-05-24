Question: Good morning, Brett. I read your article about mulching lots in areas where there are gopher tortoises. I’m glad that you wrapped it up recommending that folks who own lots in gopher tortoise neighborhoods not mulch their land.
However, I feel that what you should have said is that they should not mulch their lots, period. That’s assuming they would be using machinery.
I know there are folks out there soliciting business to mulch land for people using heavy equipment on wheels. This equipment can damage gopher tortoise burrows. It could actually run them over. Doing such damage is, of course, illegal and so should not be recommended. The only method IMO would be to do it manually. Does that make sense to you? Edie.
Answer: We are on the same page regarding the need to protect our wildlife. We are fortunate to be living in the midst of so many amazing creatures.
I think you are referring to my 09/09/2019 column. Fortunately, as you recall, Florida counties require that you obtain a permit before you can mulch a vacant lot. Before the county issues the permit, it inspects the lot to ensure that any gopher tortoise burrows that are potentially occupied are either cordoned-off, or relocated to a safe place, before the permit is issued. So, there are protections in place.
I know of only one situation where a lot was mulched (and cleared) manually without the use of heavy equipment. That was years ago. The couple was determined to build a home on the banks of the Myakka River. The state has designated sections of this river as “Wild and Scenic”, which affords it exceptional, environmental protections.
The state would not permit the use of heavy equipment to clear their land. They did permit the couple to clear the land manually. The couple spent months of back-breaking labor to accomplish this. From their accounts of how challenging this was, I can answer your last question by saying I don’t think it’s practical to require that all lot mulching be done manually. But it’s good to know there are strong protections in place for affected wildlife.
Question: I always look at the homes you list on Sunday morning and read about them. However, I have noticed a large flaw. The size of the properties is not shown in a consistent manner. It ranges from acres, to a portion of an acre, to square footage, to lot dimensions. How are we able to ascertain the true sizes when there is no standard? By the way, how many square feet are in an acre? Thanks, Tom.
Answer: Hi Tom. There are 43,560 square feet in an acre. When I first attended real estate school in 1979, I learned a phrase for committing this to memory: “There are four old drivers doing 35 in a 60-mph zone.” It’s probably politically incorrect, but I still remember it 43 years later.
You, like a lot of other readers, give me credit for creating and editing much of the content you see each Sunday in the real estate section. That is more than I deserve, as my role is limited to writing this weekly column. The listings that are featured next to my column each Sunday are managed by the advertising department. The sale statistics are submitted each week by the real estate boards associated with the different regions being reported.
Question: You recently talked about water intrusion into dry wall that was caused by micro cracks under the ground level. I suspect that has happened in my place because similar issues have occurred in the two condo buildings built before ours. My homeowners’ association is not willing to acknowledge this could be the cause of water marks on two of my walls. The other side of these walls are both exterior walls.
For now, I will let it rest. I had the two rooms painted and will hope for the best. My question to you is what can I do to prevent this from happening in the future. Also, who could evaluate this situation without costing me a fortune?
Answer: In both situations where I’ve seen water intrusion-related problems, they could have been avoided by adjusting the sprinklers so that the sprinklers pointed away from, rather than towards, the exterior walls of the home.
Mitigation included digging up the soil one to two feet below ground level so that the exterior walls could be inspected. We discovered that the soil was covering up micro cracks, which were then sealed. Unfortunately, the party who performed the inspection and the mitigation has since retired.
So, in short, your best bet is to inspect the sprinklers periodically to confirm they are pointed away from your exterior walls rather than toward them. If you suspect water intrusion that is affecting your interior walls, consider hiring a licensed home inspector. Most inspectors today use infrared detectors that can detect moisture inside a wall that is invisible to the naked eye.
Brett Slattery is a Realtor and broker/owner of Brett Slattery Realty llc. Brett and his wife, Deb, specialize in residential home sales and listings. Reach him via 941-468-1430, Brett@BrettSlattery.com, or www.BrettSlattery.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.