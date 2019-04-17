NORTH PORT — Family and friends took time Tuesday to remember Christopher and Alicia Biedenkapp as the happiest couple ever.
“They were so in love,” said neighbor Alicia Marsh. “We are just devastated that they are gone.”
Christopher and his wife Alicia were killed in a motorcycle wreck near Lake Okeechobee on Saturday.
Florida Highway patrol officers said they were riding westbound on State Road 70, when their motorcycle suddenly went across the median and crashed, throwing them both from the vehicle.
Police cannot explain why the cycle went out of control, but Minger worries it may have started with a medical emergency — noting Christopher suffered from diabetes, she said.
The North Port couple left behind a 22-year-old son, Tyler, and a 16-year-old son, Kyle, a student at North Port High School.
The 16-year-old is staying with relatives. Christopher, 43, worked as a roofing supervisor and Alicia, 41, was a medical officer supervisor, according to family members.
“They bought the motorcycle on March 23,” Marsh said. “And they died on April 13.”
Marsh said the couple was very easily to love.
“They always called each other by pet names,” she said. “I don’t think they ever used their actual names.”
She said the couple met via an internet dating site.
“Some of those marriages don’t work out, but boy, this one did,” Marsh said.
Alicia’s mother, Belinda Sheehy, of North Port, said the one thing she wants people to remember about the couple was that they were “very happy. Always in love. Always happy,” she said.
