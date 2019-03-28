Couple killed in slowed traffic after Atlanta Braves game in North Port

NORTH PORT - A five-car crash with alcohol "suspected to be a contributing factor" killed two people Sunday night along U.S. 41.
The crash occurred at 7:34 p.m. as fans were leaving CoolToday Park following the inaugural game of the Atlanta Braves new spring training facility, according to North Port Police. Hundreds of cars were exiting the area at the time.
"Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash and criminal charges may be forthcoming as the investigation unfolds," North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said in a statement Monday afternoon.
A long line of traffic was turning onto U.S. 41 from West Villages Parkway — a crowd of thousands had been at the new facility as it celebrated its opening day.
But, according to North Port authorities, a southbound Kia Forte driven by a 20-year-old woman "failed to stop for traffic" and struck a Honda Civic "at a high rate of speed," according to a report from North Port Police released Monday afternoon.
A passenger in the Honda was killed in the crash. The driver of the Honda died en route to the hospital, officials said Monday.
The driver of the Kia received minor injuries.
Citing the investigation, North Port Police did not fully identify the 20-year-old woman who was driving the Kia.
Citing Marsy's Law, North Port Police was unable to release victim information of the people killed in the crash. The law was designed to protect the identities of victims of violence, but it also blocks release of the names of those involved in vehicle crashes.
Al Almeder, of Lake City, said the victims in the crash were his parents, George and Rose Almeder, of North Port.
George Almeder, 81, and his wife, Rose Almeder, 79, had been married for 60 years, Al Almeder said.
They were returning home to North Port after visiting some friends earlier in the day, he said.
Three other vehicles were struck in the wreck, a 2011 Toyota SUV whose driver was not injured, a 2018 Volkswagen convertible and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle owned by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Department.
Al Almeder said his parents had five boys within 22 months of marriage as the result of two sets of twins. Ultimately, the family included eight sons.
And yet, he said, the large family was always tight.
"My father never missed a birthday or sports event; the same with my mother," he said.
If the family ever struggled financially, the kids never knew, he said.
"We had great Christmases. We never knew the struggle," he said.
Ultimately, they owned what became a "very popular" restaurant in Marshfield, Massachusetts before moving to Florida.
"Everybody knows my dad," he said. "They loved each other 'til the last day. They're great parents and great grandparents."
The family held a family reunion just last year.
He said his brother, a Sarasota County Sheriff's officer, called him Sunday night after the tragedy.
The Sheriff's Office released a statement about the crash, noting the department was helping with traffic control at the time of the wreck.
While not noting the relationship to the department, the statement said their "hearts are heavy today after learning both individuals" were killed.
The department said 20 deputies worked the Atlanta Braves spring training game, three were "veteran traffic deputies."
"At the time of the crash, two of those deputies jumped to safety while one of their motorcycles was struck. We are grateful neither was injured," the department stated.
North Port's Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating. The highway was closed most of the night.
Al Almeder said the family is remembering George and Rose Almeder right now, and not much thinking about the Kia driver.
"We're not even concentrating on that right now," he said. "Hopefully she wasn't too drunk and it was just an accident. She's going to have to live with this for the rest of her life and it's not going to be easy for her. She took the lives of two very special people."
The couple were always together, he said.
"They were best friends … 60 years of marriage."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.