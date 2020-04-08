The coronavirus has wrecked havoc with people’s lives, the world economy, the arts and entertainment business and, with each passing day, may be putting thousands of small business owners out of business.
What the government passed recently should go a long way to help — but so much depends on how soon things can get back to some sort of normal.
The government had to do something for the people who are out of work and nearly so. If nothing else, some of our politicians finally learned to put away their hate hats and work together.
Pray they have learned a lesson from that. As long as this country has existed, there have been people who did not agree with the party in power but our Founding Fathers fortunately crafted a Constitution that has allowed us to disagree and still survive.
Hopefully members of the two parties are learning that lesson at last so that when the virus finally goes away, as it eventually will, people can get back to work and the economy will be so happy that it goes back up to set some new highs and wipe out the increased deficit sooner rather than later.
Venice had finally reached the point where not only was the downtown gorgeous thanks to VABI volunteers and what the city has done to improve its infrastructure but the economy had spawned so many new restaurants that Venice had become a destination for foodies.
People were coming here from Sarasota and other towns. With full tummies, they often stayed around to shop our many charming specialty stores on the avenues, discovered the beach and all the parks, from the little vest-pocket parks to Oscar Scherer State Park just up the trail.
My friend RJ Coons uses Oscar Scherer — changing its name to Osprey Park — for a series of delightful mystery stories set in that park. His latest is “Stolen Orchid,” which concerns the tiny little flower known as the ghost orchid.
Like the larger orchids Tanya Sauppe has used to beautify her Sawgrass yard, ghost orchids also seem to favor living in trees. That they are very tiny and very rare made them a good choice for Coons’ book. That many of his books feature the names of real people here in Venice, also adds to the fun. It’s at Amazon.com and a fun way to pass some time while at home these days.
Many people are reading more. And that is a good thing.
Others are working on their yards — probably inspired by those VABI folks who have made Venice so beautiful.
Others are connecting on social media but that can become terribly boring after a few days of not doing much and thereby not having too much to share.
That is where it helps that we live on the Cultural Coast of Florida. Thanks to Zoom, Attitudes in Dance is keeping a full schedule of dance classes without anyone being in the same room at the dance studio, where classes are held in normal times but not currently.
Venice Theatre is giving us performances of its 2018 production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on the Internet. Go to venicestage.com to see how to connect and also what else that wonderful theater is doing for us. While there — if you can — make a donation to help the theater cover its expenses during this time when it is losing some $750,000 in ticket sales and class tuition, etc.
The Asolo and Sarasota Opera and Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe all canceled the rest of their seasons — in the theater. Those are the key works — “in the theater.” The Asolo has added several online performances of its production of “Into the Breeches” at the bargain price of $15 per person. Go to asolo.org to learn what to do to see that show and while there, buy tickets for next season and/or make a donation. The Asolo’s cancellations are expected to cost it about $1.6 million in lost ticket sales.
This story being played out in every arts organization. If you are still employed or have a pension coming in, you can help save these organizations and thereby help this area maintain its status as the Cultural Coast. You will help yourself and all the businesses too, because those arts organizations add to your home’s value as much as to the quality of life in this area.
In addition to all the theaters (more per capita than New York City, by the way) there are many arts centers such as Venice Art Center and Sarasota Art Center and the Ringling College, but also one of the top art museums in the country — The Ringling. It too is offering several online ways to visit the museum from your home.
Individual artists such as George DeJong, Chris Smith and Greg Wollaston have been performing their music live on Facebook in recent days. They are known as the Broadway Knights. When the pandemic ends, you will be able to see them in many area venues, but until then check them out on Facebook. Type in George DeJong or Greg Wollaston and enjoy some live or at least recently recorded music.
Be sure to get outside in the fresh air — at a safe distance from others — to get some exercise, purge items you have at home that you might donate to thrift shops and once and for all, clean out that junk drawer in the kitchen.
Keep reading the Venice Gondolier for more ideas on what you can do to stay safe and also what you can to accomplish some things during this difficult time. We are working to bring you the local news regarding the pandemic as well as its affects on all of us, the economy and more.
