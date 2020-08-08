SARASOTA — Local COVID-19 data continued a downward trend but statewide numbers haven’t all followed suit.
Florida reported 7,719 new cases Friday, the second consecutive day they exceeded the 7,000 mark after three days when fewer than 5,500 new cases were reported.
In addition, the positivity rate bumped up to 10.12% after a one-day dip to 8.35% Thursday, the lowest rate in weeks.
There were also 180 more deaths, up from the 120 reported Thursday but down from the 225 reported on Wednesday and the 245 reported Tuesday.
Hospitalizations have shown a pretty consistent downward trend.
Only 88 COVID-19 patients were in Sarasota County hospitals on Friday, down from more than 150 at the height of the resurgence of the COVID last month.
The county reported 73 new cases, the seventh straight day they were under 100. The positivity rate was down to 4.3%, the lowest in weeks.
No new deaths were reported. The county has had a total of 130.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 64 COVID-19 patients Friday, down six from the previous day. The seven-day positivity rate for the hospital was 6%.
