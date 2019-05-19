CLEARWATER — Moises Gomez turned in his second multi-home run performance of his career Sunday, as the Charlotte Stone Crabs beat the Clearwater Threshers 9-3 to claim the weekend series at Spectrum Field.

Charlotte (22-21) clobbered a season-high five home runs, as Rays rehabber Matt Duffy reached base four times.

The Stone Crabs jumped on top early against FSL strikeout leader Damon Jones (1-3). With one out in the top of the first, Duffy lofted a triple to the right field corner. Two batters later, Gomez popped a two-run homer to make it 2-0.

Still leading by that margin in the top of the fifth, Duffy lined a one-out single to center. Two batters later, Gomez cranked a two-run homer to left to make it 4-0 Charlotte. The next batter was Garrett Whitley, who lined a solo home run.

Charlotte starter Michael Plassmeyer (1-0) went five innings to earn his first High-A win. He allowed one run on six hits.

After Clearwater (20-22) rallied for three unanswered runs to make it 5-3, Duffy belted a solo shot to left to make it 6-3.

Haley has hit all three of his home runs in the last eight games, going 15-for-32 with over that span.

The Stone Crabs will look to keep the bats rolling as they start a three-game series with the Jupiter Hammerheads at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Joe Ryan (0-1, 6.75) will start Monday’s game for Charlotte.

FROM SATURDAY

Carl Chester homered to lead a late comeback Saturday, but the Stone Crabs eventually fell short in a 7-4 loss to the Clearwater Threshers at Spectrum Field.

After falling behind 6-0 through five innings, the Charlotte (21-21) bats woke up against the Threshers’ (20-21) bullpen. In the top of the sixth, Seaver Whalen was hit by a pitch before Vidal Brujan lined a single to center. After Matt Duffy was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Ronaldo Hernandez got the Stone Crabs on the board with a sacrifice fly to center. However, Duffy was thrown out at second to record the second out. The next batter was Chester, who launched a two-run shot to left to make it 6-3.

Still down three in the top of the seventh, Brujan stroked a two-out RBI single to left to narrow the score to 6-4.

Clearwater added a run in the eighth on a Daniel Brito solo home run before Grant Dyer worked a perfect ninth to notch his first save.

The pivotal inning Saturday came in the bottom of the fourth. With Clearwater leading 1-0, Madison Stokes and Nick Maton both singled to set the table for Jhailyn Ortiz, who pounded a two-run double to the left field corner to make it 3-0. The Threshers added another run later in the inning on a Jake Scheiner single.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Ortiz smashed a two-run homer off Charlotte reliever Tanner Dodson to make it 6-0.

 

