CLEARWATER — Moises Gomez turned in his second multi-home run performance of his career Sunday, as the Charlotte Stone Crabs beat the Clearwater Threshers 9-3 to claim the weekend series at Spectrum Field.
Charlotte (22-21) clobbered a season-high five home runs, as Rays rehabber Matt Duffy reached base four times.
The Stone Crabs jumped on top early against FSL strikeout leader Damon Jones (1-3). With one out in the top of the first, Duffy lofted a triple to the right field corner. Two batters later, Gomez popped a two-run homer to make it 2-0.
Still leading by that margin in the top of the fifth, Duffy lined a one-out single to center. Two batters later, Gomez cranked a two-run homer to left to make it 4-0 Charlotte. The next batter was Garrett Whitley, who lined a solo home run.
Charlotte starter Michael Plassmeyer (1-0) went five innings to earn his first High-A win. He allowed one run on six hits.
After Clearwater (20-22) rallied for three unanswered runs to make it 5-3, Duffy belted a solo shot to left to make it 6-3.
Haley has hit all three of his home runs in the last eight games, going 15-for-32 with over that span.
The Stone Crabs will look to keep the bats rolling as they start a three-game series with the Jupiter Hammerheads at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Joe Ryan (0-1, 6.75) will start Monday’s game for Charlotte.
FROM SATURDAY
Carl Chester homered to lead a late comeback Saturday, but the Stone Crabs eventually fell short in a 7-4 loss to the Clearwater Threshers at Spectrum Field.
After falling behind 6-0 through five innings, the Charlotte (21-21) bats woke up against the Threshers’ (20-21) bullpen. In the top of the sixth, Seaver Whalen was hit by a pitch before Vidal Brujan lined a single to center. After Matt Duffy was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Ronaldo Hernandez got the Stone Crabs on the board with a sacrifice fly to center. However, Duffy was thrown out at second to record the second out. The next batter was Chester, who launched a two-run shot to left to make it 6-3.
Still down three in the top of the seventh, Brujan stroked a two-out RBI single to left to narrow the score to 6-4.
Clearwater added a run in the eighth on a Daniel Brito solo home run before Grant Dyer worked a perfect ninth to notch his first save.
The pivotal inning Saturday came in the bottom of the fourth. With Clearwater leading 1-0, Madison Stokes and Nick Maton both singled to set the table for Jhailyn Ortiz, who pounded a two-run double to the left field corner to make it 3-0. The Threshers added another run later in the inning on a Jake Scheiner single.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Ortiz smashed a two-run homer off Charlotte reliever Tanner Dodson to make it 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.