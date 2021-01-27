Downtown Punta Gorda was packed with people recently for the 24th annual Sullivan Street Craft Festival as well as the weekly farmer’s market.
More than 100 Florida-based and national craft artists exhibited their work at the festival.
Venice artist Peter Murfitt has been making “Trees by the Sea” for more than 15 years.
“I use shells and other objects that I collect from the shores of local beaches,” Murfitt said of his work. “The tree base is a whelk shell on top of three more sturdy shells.”
Punta Gorda resident Gabby LaBounty was impressed with Murfitt’s work.
“He is inspiring me to go collect some shells and get creative,” LaBounty said.
David Wennick, of Just B Woodworks, was selling solar charging beach tables. The tables have a solar-powered phone charger, a waterproof Bluetooth speaker, a sand stake, two cup holders, two bottle openers and shoulder straps.
“It’s a very dynamic portable outdoor table,” said Wennick, a retired science and woodshop teacher. “My daughter likes to use it in the pool.”
For more information on the annual Punta Gorda Craft Festival and other American Craft Endeavors shows across the country, visit artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.
