ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood man suffered serious injuries Friday morning in a car crash.
Zachary Glenney was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital following the crash on State Road 776 at 8:40 a.m., the the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Glenney, 40, was driving his 2005 Dodge Ram west on S.R. 776 (North Indiana Avenue), approaching North Elm Street. Cristina Ballentine, 46, driving a 2012 Chevy Equinox, was stopped in northbound traffic on Elm Street. Glenney swerved his truck to left, hitting Ballentine’s left-front bumper. Glenney’s truck spun into a vacant lot where it hit a tree.
Glenney was taken to Lemon Bay Plaza where he was put on a helicopter for the trip to Sarasota.
Glenney’s passenger, 29-year-old Audrey Shockley, and Ballentine received minor injuries, troopers reported.
Englewood Area Fire Control District Battalion Chief Dan Pasick said he removed an older golden retriever from the cab of Glenney’s truck.
