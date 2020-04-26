Provide a tasty appetizer to tide appetites with this Caprese Avocado Toast. It brings tanginess and artistic flair for a flavorful bite. Simple preparation precedes only five minutes of time in the oven, meaning you can put this tasty snack on the table in a hurry. 

CAPRESE AVOCADO TOAST WITH BALSAMIC GLAZE

2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

¼ cup  Classic Balsamic Glaze

4 slices rustic Italian bread, about ¾-inch thick

1 large clove garlic, halved

2 small ripe avocados, peeled and pitted

1 tbsp lemon juice

¼ cup torn fresh basil, divided

½ tsp each salt and freshly ground pepper, divided

1 large ripe tomato, sliced

8 oz fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced

¼ tsp hot pepper flakes

1. Preheat oven to broil; position rack to highest level. Brush olive oil over both sides of each slice of bread; broil, turning once, for 3 to 5 minutes or until golden brown. Rub cut side of garlic clove over bread while still hot.

2. Mash together avocados, lemon juice, and half of the basil, salt and pepper; spread over one side of each slice of bread. Top with tomato slices; season with remaining salt and pepper. Top with mozzarella slices; sprinkle with hot pepper flakes.

3. Drizzle each slice of bread with balsamic glaze. Sprinkle with remaining basil; serve immediately.

Tip: Serve with sliced dry cured salami or prosciutto for a side of protein.

Source: filippoberio.com

