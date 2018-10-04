Americans have identified with automobiles since Henry Ford began to mass produce the Model T in 1908. The idea of interstates was to improve transportation overall. With the availability of automobiles and the apparently infinite supply of gasoline, highways were a good investment for the country.
Highways and the explosive use of automobiles, however, has led us back to the days of congested traffic—on multi-lane roads built for express travel, or the interstates. This congestion is at highway speeds, not street speeds. Even with very good roads and very safe cars, Florida had over 2,000 fatal car crashes in 2010, or 12 in every 100,000 persons. Not only is safety a factor, but “road rage” is also a significant traffic problem.
Gov. Jeb Bush in 2005 vetoed legislation requiring left-lane drivers to yield (move over) for approaching vehicles. The governor, like others, thought the bill would encourage people to drive beyond the speed limit. Bush stated in 2005 that the bill gave prudence to speeding over careful drivers.
According to the Florida Senate Archives (2011), revisions began as Florida Senate Bill (SB) 244 and then SB 408, which were finally approved by Gov. Rick Scott. The intent is to promote slow drivers from interfering with traffic flow on high-speed roadways by keeping slower cars and fewer cars in the left lanes.
There is no official wording that implies the law’s intent and contextual references to this were removed before the bill was enacted into law. There are few highway signs that indicate to drivers that the law exists or is in place on any roads in the state; only warnings to trucks with trailers to remain clear of left lanes.
There are currently no indications that these laws make any difference in highway safety. There are no available statistics that show differences in highway accidents or reports of the new statute rule alleviating traffic problems. An informal interview with Manatee County deputies, in fact, revealed that the code was difficult to enforce as those in obvious violation were already violating minimum interstate speed requirements and rarely were in the left lanes anyway. It is a rather ambiguous law that contrasts both the maximum and minimum speed laws.
Creating laws is not cheap. I’d call this a wasteful use of tax dollars.
Lee Dean is an ecologist and environmental regulatory specialist living in DeSoto County. He is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and Florida native.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.