CHARLOTTE
Jimmy E. Manis, Jr.
Jimmy E. Manis, Jr., 83, of Punta Gorda, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Port Charlotte.
Mr. Manis was born on Sept. 12, 1936 in Knoxville, Tennessee, to the late Elsie and Jimmy Ellis Manis, Sr. He served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War years, and was stationed in Mississippi and Hawaii. Returning to the states, he worked in the newspaper publishing industry for 35 years, retiring as Vice President of the Pittsburgh Press Company in 1993. He resided in Miami, Florida, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Evansville, Indiana, moving to Punta Gorda in 1999. Jimmy was a proud member of the Charlotte Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution in honor of his Revolutionary War Patriot Seth Manis (1762-1852).
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, June T. Manis and their two children Michael and Valerie Colbert (Manis), all of Punta Gorda, Florida; four grandchildren, Sean Manis of Punta Gorda, Florida, Julia Colbert Westerberg of Keller, Texas, Caitlin Colbert of Austin, Texas, and Daniel Colbert of Chicago, Illinois; and four great-grandchildren, Abigail, Madeleine, Levi and Brielle Westerberg, all of Keller, Texas.
A private committal ceremony with Military Honors by the U.S. Navy honoring Jimmy, will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jimmy’s name are suggested to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida 34238, or to a charity of your choosing. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.
NORTH PORT
Peter Joseph Wolf
Peter Joseph Wolf, 72, of North Port, passed away Nov. 28, 2019. He was born Sept. 19, 1947 in Canandaigua, New York to the late Emil and Alice Hughes Wolf. Peter proudly served his country in the US Army. He was also a service repair technician for Sears and he retired after 46 years on the job.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Bridget, of North Port, three sons, Alexander Petrovics (Kathy) of Campbell Hall, New York, Daniel Wixon (Tammy) of Hasbrook Heights, New Jersey, and Matthew Wixon also of Hasbrook Heights, New Jersey, three grandchildren, Emily, Daniel and Haley, as well as two brothers, Carl and Raymond Wolf both of Helena, Montana.
In addition to his parents Peter is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Victoria.
Private services will be held at a later date.
