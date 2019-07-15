Join the Punta Gorda Elks for one dollar
Only during the month of July, you can join the largest Elks Lodge in the state of Florida for just one dollar plus pro-rated dues. Enjoy award winning chicken every Monday night. Dance to the bands every Friday and Saturday night. Bring the family to a picnic on the river during special occasions. Play bingo every Thursday or just sit and relax under one of our thatched tiki huts by the river. To pickup your application go to the lodge at 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda or call the lodge at 941-637-2606 Ext. 103.
County Commission to hold tentative budget meeting
The Board of County Commissioners will hold a meeting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Room #119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, Florida, to consider the tentative budget for FY2019-2020 and FY 2020-2021. The public is invited to attend and provide input. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
Arts and Humanities Council artist reception
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda will host food and wine artist reception for Gloria Nelson from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17. Live music will be provided and admission is free. For more information, call 941-639-1171.
P-51 Club at the Military Heritage Museum
The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda will feature music and art work of veterans working with the Veterans Initiative for Therapeutic Arts (VITA) from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on July 18. VITA promotes creative writing, musical, and visual arts disciplines as a progressive art form and therapeutic outlet for Veterans by creating a space where they can experiment with different artistic mediums to potentially help process and overcome traumatic events. You don’t have to be a veteran to join us, but you do have to be a member, at least for the day. This week the $10 cover charge for all attendees provides beer, wine, soft drinks and a local chili with all the fixin’s. For more information go to www.freedomisntfree.org or calling 941-575-9002.
Military Heritage Museum celebrates 50th Anniversary of the moon landing
The Military Museum, 900 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda will show the featured documentary: Apollo 11 A Film by Todd Douglas Miller at noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 in the Gulf Theater. Apollo 11 is a 2019 American documentary film edited, produced and directed by Todd Douglas Miller. It focuses on the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, the first spaceflight to land humans on the Moon. The film consists solely of archival footage, including 70 mm film that was previously unreleased to the public, and does not feature narration or interviews. Requires full access pass - $10 p/p; $8 for veterans, active duty, and youth ages 5-13. No fee for children under 5. Annual Members - $5. For information or to register, go to www.freedomisntfree.org or call 941-575-9002.
Christmas in July
Santa's helpers for children and veterans will host its Christmas in July beginning with kick stands up at 12:15 p.m. on July 21 from Gatorz Bar and Grill, 3816 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Door entry is an unwrapped toy, no stuffed animals or $10 cash at the door. Finishing location will be at 1 p.m. at Bar 17, 3149 Dunca Road, Punta Gorda. Live music, food and raffle items.
Shoes for Kids Program
The Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program ends July 21. They are collecting 4 toddler – 12 women’s; with a special focus on youth 1 – 5 and 4 toddler – 13 men’s; with a special focus on 1 – 5 youth and men’s 7 and 8. All monetary donations are tax deductible. Visit www.shoesforkidsproject.org which will have running inventory. Collection boxes will be in many area businesses including the Charlotte County Chamber’s Port Charlotte office.
Charlotte Idol auditions to be held
Charlotte Idol 2019, sponsored by the Homeless Coalition, will hold auditions at 6 p.m. on July 26 at the Charlotte Campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Building O, Punta Gorda. A $20 registration fee is required. Tickets for audition night are a $10 donation. For registration email CharlotteIdolHC@gmail.com. Must be 15 years old to participate. Finals night will be held on Aug. 10 at the Charlotte harbor Event and Conference center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. VIP tickets are $75 per person and general admission is $20 per person. For sponsorship and ticket information, call Darcy at 941-627-4313, Ext. 134.
Charity volleyball tournament
A charity beach volleyball tournament will be held on July 27 and 28 at TT's Tiki Bar, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. All proceeds go to American Cancer Society Relay for Life (team United Beach Volleyball Association). Saturday will be Juniors 10+ 2 x 2 and Sunday adults 4 x 4 (teams of up to 6 players rotating in). Various local sponsors will be offering gift cards. Cost is $10 per player. For more information, call 239-896-8862 or email c4seth@yahoo.com.
Fit Nation Thunderdome
This event is a two day CrossFit competition being held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 27-28 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor Road, Puunta Gorda. Athletes of all ages will be attending. Tickets at the door will be $15 per day or $25 for the weekend. To purchase advance discount tickets ($20 for the weekend) go to www.fnthunderdome.com/event-tickets. There will be food, vendors and most of the competition takes place indoors. For more information, call 941-833-5444.
2020 Show Us Your Charlotte Calendar contest
Charlotte County wants you to Show Us Your Charlotte. Send your favorite photos of Charlotte County – its beaches, parks, waterways, preserves or people – and the best 15 shots will be featured in the 2020 Show Us Your Charlotte calendar. It’s free and easy to enter. Simply visit www.showusyourcharlotte.com and upload your photos, along with information about you and your subject. Winners will receive a free calendar and have their photos featured on the county’s website and social media pages. You can enter as many photos as you would like. Winners will be notified by phone or email. Calendars will be available to the public in late November at county facilities to be announced. For more information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Sport Court resurfacing begins July 15
Sport court resurfacing will begin at multiple Charlotte County parks starting July 15. The park closure schedule is as follows:
• July 15-22: William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park tennis courts, 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte.
• July 17-24: Franz Ross Park tennis courts, 19355 Quesada Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• July 22-Aug. 10: South County Regional Park basketball courts, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.
• Aug. 5-24: Deep Creek Park basketball and tennis courts, 25555 Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda.
• Aug. 19-31: Higgs Park basketball court, 21400 Higgs Drive, Port Charlotte.
• Aug. 26- Sept. 9: Midway Park tennis courts, 23023 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Sept. 4-14: Randy Spence Park basketball court, 4333 Kerrigan Circle, El Jobean.
For more information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov
Public Safety Appreciation Night
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Explorer Post 29 and Do The Right Thing of Charlotte County, Inc. invites the public to its fourth annual Public Safety Appreciation Night on Aug. 3 at the Charlotte County Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a cash bar followed by a buffet dinner. Dress is business casual. The program will include keynote speaker, Florida Attorney General, Ashley Moody, followed by a brief awards ceremony recognizing Charlotte County Public Safety personnel. Music and dancing will continue until 11 p.m. Online ticket sales end July 26. Tickets will be available at the door the night of the event while supplies last or online at www.thankyoucharlotte.com. Active or retired public safety personnel $15 per ticket. Guests and general public $30 per ticket.
Military Heritage Museum commemorates the end of the Korean War
The Military Heritage Museum will commemorate the End of the Korean War on July 27, 2019. The war was the first military action of the Cold War, and began on June 25, 1950 and ended in July of 1953. The museum will honor those who served in this conflict on July 27, 2019, including a Remembrance Tribute for all those Korean era veterans present. A featured documentary will be shown at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m in the Gulf Theater, 900 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Other activities will be available day. For more information and a list of all activities for the July 27 event, go to www.freedomisntfree.org or call 941-575-9002.
Wine and cheese artist reception
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a wine and cheese reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 29 for its artist of the month, Nancy G. Thomas. The reception is free and open to the public. For more information, call 941-639-1133 or visit www.kayd-ponger.com.
