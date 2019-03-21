Spring break has kids looking for things to do and the Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte offered competitive gaming. "We have a regular group called 'Get Your Game On' for teens 13 through 18 every first Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.," said Benjamin Feller the Library Tech. For more information call 941-613-3160.
