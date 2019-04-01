CHARLOTTE
Jean Kerchenfaut
Jean Kerchenfaut, 78, of Punta Gorda, Florida, and Gibson City, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Jean was born to Ray and Floine (Allen) Breeding on October 21, 1940 in Watseka, Illinois. Jean married her husband on June 20, 1971 in Gibson City, Illinois.
Jean will be greatly missed by her husband, William Kerchenfaut; daughter Kara Kizior; sister, Marion Davis of St. Charles, Missouri, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, twin brother Dean and sisters Thelma and Vickie.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date in Gibson City, Illinois at the First Christian Church. Interment will be at the Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Gibson Area Hospital or the First Christian Church.
To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guest book. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.
Donavaile Miller
Donavaile Kamar Miller, 24, of North Port, Florida, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida
Donavaile was born to Donovan Miller and Paula Vernal on May 14, 1994 in Jamaica, West Indies. Donavaile was a bright man who loved life to the fullest. He attended Port Charlotte Middle School and Charlotte High School. He later went to Queens Collegiate High School in Queens, NY and later attended Queens Borough Community College. He loved superheroes and the Steve Harvey Show. He will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew him.
Survivor include his parents, Donovan (Suzette) Miller and Paula Vernal; his brothers, Joel Lee, Jarvis Henry and Javon Miller; 3 sisters, Nathania Wilson, Shontez Miller and Donesha Miller; his grandmother, Hyacinth Hamilton and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held 1:00 PM-2:00 PM with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel. Inurnment will be held at a later date by the family.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to sign the memorial book and extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
ENGLEWOOD
Eileen R. O’Donnell
Eileen R. O’Donnell, 88, of Englewood, Florida, previously of Mansfield, Massachusetts, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
She was born in Mansfield, Massachusetts on Aug. 18, 1930 to John and Ellen (Herlihy) O’Donnell.
Eileen was a graduate of Mansfield High School and a homemaker for many years.
She is survived by her son, Joseph Caponigro and his wife Pamela of Attleboro, Massachusetts; three grandchildren, Brian Caponigro, Sean Caponigro and Lauren Goodwin and her husband Timothy all of Attleboro. Eileen also leaves behind two great-grandsons, Thomas Goodwin, Connor Goodwin, both of Attleboro, Massachusetts, and her close friends, Ron and Carol Hanson of North Port. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Mansfield, Massachusetts.
Services and burial will be private at the descendant’s request. Farley Funeral Home in North Port is handling the arrangements in Florida. Sperry McHoul Funeral Home of North Attleboro, MA., will be handling the burial service in Massachusetts.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
