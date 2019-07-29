CHARLOTTE
E. Lucille Payne
E. Lucille Payne, 86 of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Huron, Ohio died Saturday July 27, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte.
Lucille was born September 11, 1932 in Wise County, Virginia and moved to Port Charlotte in 1979 from Ohio.
She was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant at the Port Charlotte Care Center, now Signature Healthcare of Port Charlotte. Lucille is survived by her loving family, her husband of 70 yrs Rev. Estel (Ed) Payne of Port Charlotte; daughters, Etta Wallace Kelly of Port Charlotte and Linda Chaffin of Milan, Ohio; grand children, Angela Saunders of St. Augustine,FL, Sarah Cutrona of Port Charlotte, Michelle Morrow of New London, Ohio, Wendy Chaffin of Berlin Heights, Ohio; and Christy Harris of Delbarton, West Virginia; great grandchildren, Destiny Rozar of Port Charlotte, Jordan Saunders of St Augustine, Brooke Sanders Dunn of Salt Lake City, Utah, Madeline Morrow and Brandon Morrow of New London, Ohio, Sierra, Sienna, and Levi Podraski, Berlin Heights, Ohio and Owen Harris of Delbarton, West Virginia; 4 great great Grandchildren, Harlow Thompson, Hendrix, Helina, and Halen Rozar all of Port Charlotte; a brother, Winfield (Wimp) Bledsoe and sister Doris Rasnick,both of Huron, Ohio and many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by 2 children - Curtis Payne in 1973 and Brenda Sue Dardi 2004; her Father and Mother, Lloyd and Sadie Bledsoe, a brother, Donald Bledsoe and sister, Janice Smith.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, August 1, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Funeral services will be held Friday 11:00 AM, August 2, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Rev Ray Richardson, of Trinity Temple in Ohio will officiate. Christian burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Sally Slaten
Sally Slaten was born December 13, 1948 to the proud parents Jenny Slaten and Jim Slaten in Portsmouth, Virginia. Sally married the love of her life Terry Hoholik October 23 1967.
The two eventually settled in North Port where Sally was very involved with a wide variety of volunteer work in the community from brownies and girl scouts to little league and football.
Sally is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Terry, daughter Lori, son Terry as well as 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Sally passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019 in Venice Florida.
A visitation for Sally will be held at Farley Funeral Home in North Port on Friday, August 2nd from 5:00PM -7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at San Pedro Catholic Church on Saturday, August 3rd at 10:00AM. Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
DESOTO
Roberta L. Mann
Roberta L. Mann, 70, of Arcadia, Florida died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorfuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services
