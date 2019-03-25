CHARLOTTEDolores KingDolores Marilyn King, 89, died on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Consulate Health Care in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Arrangements by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Bob KunkleBob Lloyd Kunkle of Punta Gorda, Florida died Sunday March 3, 2019.
He was born in Detroit Michigan on February 28, 1947 to the late George Everett and Germaine Bisdorf Kunkle and preceded in death by his brother Richard Kunkle.
Bob graduated from Maine West High School in Des Plaines, Illinois and Carol University, Waukesha, Wisconsin playing football on a scholarship. Bob worked for Caterpillar Tractor for several years and the rest of his career was spent at Jackson Spring and Manufacturing as part owner/ vice president. He also served eight years in the army reserves. Bob and his wife Winnie moved from Elk Grove, Illinois to Punta Gorda, Florida in 2005. He soon joined the Punta Gorda Cruising Club and quickly got involved. Bob was President for two years, a member of the poker run committee and served many other positions. His hobbies were boating and golf. His greatest pleasure was taking his grandchildren out for a day on the boat.
Bob is survived by his loving family, his wife of nineteen years, Winnie McEwan Kunkle, sons Jeffrey Kunkle, Madison, Wisconsin (Sandra) Mark Kunkle and David Kunkle, Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin (Kimberley). Also surviving are step-children Kathleen Malinowski, Lake Zurich, Illinois (Ronald) Mark Vansant, Melbourne, Florida (Catherine) and Kent Vansant, Gilbert, Arizona (Joyce) as well as two siblings, George Kinkle, Lake Villa, Illinois, Michael Kunkle, Gurnee, Illinois and eleven grandchildren.
A Celebration of life will be held Friday March 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital or the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation.
Eleanor Wise PurserEleanor Wise Purser, 99, of Port Charlotte died on March 22, 2019 after a brief illness. An Alabama native and a Florida resident for most of the past seventy years, she moved to Port Charlotte eleven years ago and lived at Lexington Manor. Among the first women to enlist in 1943 in the United States Marine Corps, she served in WWII and had attained the rank of sergeant when she was discharged late in 1945. She was active in the Association of Women Marines and the First Baptist Church of Port Charlotte. Her faith in Christ and love for family and friends was an inspiration.
Eleanor will be greatly missed by her daughter, Catherine (Robert) Bray of Port Charlotte; sons, James (Stephanie) Purser of Richmond, VA and Robert (Nicole) Purser of Crescent City, FL; sister, Anna Ruth Vickery of Atmore AL; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and almost two hundred nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty years, Edmund J. Purser; son, Edmund Wise Purser; and fourteen siblings.
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services. The service in celebration of Eleanor’s life will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at First Baptist Church Port Charlotte with burial in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ministry of one’s choice in honor of Eleanor W. Purser. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guest book. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.
David VeldhouseDavid R. Veldhouse, 71, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.
