CHARLOTTE
Jacqueline Margarita Brown
Jacqueline Margarita Brown, 57, Frostproof, Florida, passed away on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
She leaves behind her spouse, Ronnie Brown; three children, April Watson, Joshua Frentz and Erin Broemel; three grandchildren, Caitlin Broemel, Seamus Jack Watson and Jakob Frentz; niece, Rebecca Cothern; and many friends and family, near and far.
Jacqueline was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Originally from Detroit, Michigan. Jacqueline lived in Charlotte County, Florida, for over 30 years, moving to work in the family restaurant, The Mexican Hacienda. After its closing, she worked as a bookkeeper before accomplishing her dream: receiving her degree in history. With this degree, Jacqueline served as the Historical Coordinator for the Charlotte County Historical Center. She worked tirelessly to document the history of Charlotte County for its citizens, seeking always to “make history come alive.” Her historical programs, lectures and dedications educated thousands over the course of her career. In her early 20s, Jacqueline also served in White House communications as a servicewoman in the U.S. Navy.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, Dec. 28, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Charlotte County Beach Complex Banquet Room.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in her honor.
Myrtle E. McClain
Myrtle “ Dolly ” E. McClain of Punta Gorda, passed away on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018
Myrtle was born on Nov. 1, 1937.
She came to this area in 1972 from Bucyrus, Ohio.
Myrtle is survived by five daughters, Katherine, Debra, Brenda, Carolyn and Wanda; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband Lonzo; one grandson; and one great-grandson.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory. Pay respects at www.charlottememorial.com.
ENGLEWOOD
Armand P. Rivard
Armand P. Rivard, Jr., 82 of Englewood, Florida passed away on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 at his Charlotte County residence.
Born on April 21, 1936 in Lawrence, Massachusetts to Armand and Marion (Farrell) Rivard. He served in the U.S. Navy.
Employed by General Electric for 29 years, he retired in 1991 as a field engineer in Tabernacle, New Jersey. He moved to North Ft. Myers, Florida and in 2000 to Englewood. He was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. He enjoyed being with his family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Connie; one son, Paul (Terri) Rivard of Newark, Delaware; one daughter, Elaine (Gerard) Goucher, Sr. of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania; one sister, Joan Bibeau of Andover, Massachusetts; one brother, John L. Rivard of Brunswick, Maine; six grandchildren, Paul A. (Lauren) Rivard, Jr., Matthew Rivard, Stephanie Rivard, Gerard Goucher, Jr., Claire Goucher, Eamon Goucher.
Funeral Mass will be said on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, FL 34224 with Navy honors to follow.
Memorial bequests may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church CFA in memory of Armand Rivard.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements.
You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
NORTH PORT
Stanley Cole
Stanley A. Cole of North Port passed away on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kays-Ponger Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services Venice Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.