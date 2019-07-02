CHARLOTTE
Margaret Furman
Margaret Elizabeth “Beth” Furman, of Punta Gorda, FL, formerly of Louisville, KY, passed away on June 25, 2019. Beth was a beautiful person inside and out, and was always such a hard worker. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Survivors include her husband, Steven Furman; son, Rustin Terry; daughters, Margaret Furman and Elizabeth Sexton; granddaughters, Kayleigh Hall and Paisley Stanford; grandsons, Brayden Nottingham and Rustin Terry; and brother, Jeffrey Terry.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 3rd at 10AM with a small service following at 11AM at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, and Crematory in Punta Gorda, FL.
To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Denise R. Milot
Denise R. Milot, 87, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of North Port, Florida died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Harbour Health Center in Port Charlotte.
Denise was born February 17, 1932 in Canada to the late Holdor Therrien and Marie-Ange Joyal. She was a dressmaker and designer, and moved to Florida in 1995 from North Smithfield, Rhode Island. She was a member of San Pedro Catholic Church of North Port.
She is survived by her loving family in Canada; two sisters, Jacqueline Therrien and Therese Therrien Vincent; a brother, Raymond Therrien; and 7 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur A. Milot and two sisters, Aline Therrien Perreault and Carmen Therrien, as well as a brother, Jules Therrien.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday 10:00 AM, July 8, 2019 at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, Florida.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel
Sheila O’Leary
Sheila O’Leary, 77, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on June 7, 2019.
Arrangements made by McKee Funeral Home, North Port, FL.
DESOTO
Charles Strickland
Charles M. Strickland, 58, of Arcadia, Florida passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Arcadia, Florida.
Arrangement by National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte
