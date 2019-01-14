CHARLOTTE
Doris Barcomb
PHOTO
AS IS
Doris E. Barcomb, age 87, of Port Charlotte, Fl died peacefully on Jan 8, 2019. She was born to David and Mary (Gennett) Barcomb in Barre, Vermont on Dec 17, 1931.
Doris graduated from Hardwick Academy in 1949 and received her BA from Trinity College in Burlington, Vt in 1953. After a few years teaching commercial subjects in Vt schools, she attended college in Springfield, Massachusetts and received her Master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling. This took her to Ohio where she advanced her career to become the first female Director of Services for the Blind, a first for the State of Ohio . She held this position for 25 years.
After retiring in 1988, Doris moved to Florida to be near her parents in Fort Myers. A few years later she bought her lovely home on Lyle St in Port Charlotte, where she lived for the last 30 years.
Doris shared her life and home with “Nikki” for over 20 years. They were a very active CHAPS volunteers, as well as hosting many “coffee” gatherings and Holiday dinners.
After Nikki died, “Cleo” joined her and they traveled and enjoyed casinos. Doris travels took her to Australia twice, China, Panama, Alaska, Europe and Mexico. As well as regular trips back home to Vermont to visit sister Beverly, her husband Wendell and their 7 children, who enjoyed visits to her homes in Ohio and Florida.
Doris was an excellent cook and hosted friends often, frequently followed by a game or two of cards. She took great pleasure in her Christmas lights. The absence of Doris will be felt by many, but undoubtedly by Cleo the greatest.
Doris is survived by her only sister, Beverly Shepard, of Vermont & Florida and 7 nieces and nephews who all treasure the time they shared with her. Wendy, from Baltimore, MD; Sherry from Rossville, GA; Stephen from Gainesville, Fl; David and his wife Johna from Hardwick, Vt; Kathy from Punta Gorda, Fl; Nancy and her husband, Al from Gainesville, Fl and Debra and her husband Eddie from Victoria, Australia. Also many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be at St Maximilian Kolbe Catholic church 1441 Spear St Port Charlotte, Fl on Sat Jan 19, 2019 at 9:30am. Her final resting place will be back home in Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice 1144 Veronica St Port Charlotte, Fl 33952 or the charity of your choice.
Kathryn Cuffaro
Kathryn A. Cuffaro, 87, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory is handling arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Agnes Hajel
Agnes Hajel, of Rockledge, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory is handling arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Sherwin E. Truax
Sherwin E. Truax, 74, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory is handling arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
ENGLEWOOD
Marie Scott
Marie Irene Sanderhoff Scott, 89, of Englewood, Florida passed away on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
She was born on May 24, 1929 to George and Hortense Sanderhoff in Chicago, Illinois and later moved to Punta Gorda, Florida with her family. It was there she met the love of her life, Edward Scott. They were married on June 30, 1952, celebrating their 66th anniversary this past year.
Marie is survived by her husband, Edward Scott; sister, Louise Duhamel; brother, George Sanderhoff; daughter, Linda Gonzalez; son, Edward Scott, Jr.; and her four granddaughters, Laura Peterson, Lindsey Richmond, Rachel Webb, Kara Ross; and four great-grandsons, Eric and Ben Peterson, Jason and Jordan Richmond. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Miguel Gonzalez; her daughter-in-law, Linda Scott and Susan Scott (mother of Rachel and Kara).
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. at the Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. 3070 S. McCall Rd. Englewood, FL 34224. The committal service will follow at Indian Springs Cemetery, 5400 Indian Springs Rd. Punta Gorda, FL.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. with Private Crematory has been selected to make arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.