CHARLOTTE
Harold Vincent McCarthy
AS IS
Harold (Hal, Bub, Uncle Harold) Vincent McCarthy, 83, of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away on Nov. 12, 2018 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Harold was at home and surrounded by his family at the time of his death. Harold grew up in the Montclair section of Quincy, where he began his lifelong passion for golf. He was a 1953 graduate of North Quincy High School and a 1958 graduate of Northeastern University. Harold married Suzanne Toussaint of Montreal on July 4th, 1959 and they raised their three children - Anne, Michele Mich and Timmy - in Weymouth and in Quincy. Harold was a member of the Furnace Brook Golf Club for over 50 years, winning the Cade Cup and Club Championship in 1953. He was also club president in 1980-1981. Upon retirement, he and Suzanne relocated to the warm climate of Punta Gorda, Florida. After Suzanne's death in 2003, Harold married Christine Chris Scroggins originally from Cambridge Ontario. Harold and Chris enjoyed being a part of the Burnt Store Country Club community. Chris and Harold enjoyed taking road trips with their cat, Bert, to Canada and to Tennessee with friends. Harold will be remembered for his sense of humor, knack for storytelling and the lasting friendships he so earnestly maintained. Harold is survived by his two daughters, Anne and Mich, son-in-law John McDonald, grandchildren Jack, Kelley, Bridget, Henry, Joe and Charlie, great-granddaughter Clara, sister and brother-in-law Clare and Paul Schrader, several nieces and nephews and his wife Chris. Services will be private. Memorial donations to hospice care may be made in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 19, 2018
Robert M. Dickinson
PHOTO
FLAG
Col. Robert “Bob” M. Dickinson, U.S. Army retired, 86, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte.
He was born June 15, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Raymond L. and Kathleen Miller Dickinson. After graduating Harvard University in 1954 with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology, Bob was commissioned in the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. Once he completed his tour of active duty he was transferred to the Army National Guard. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1985 after 32 years of active, guard and reserve time, with the rank of colonel. He was a senior executive with the Exxon Corporation for 20 years. He also was Vice President of Trinity Plastics in New York and a financial adviser for Ameriprise Financial Services in New Jersey and Florida.
After moving to Charlotte County from Randolph, New Jersey in 1993 he volunteered for many organizations. He served as a Trustee for the Military Heritage Museum, President of the Sun Coast Council of the Navy League, chaired two committees of the Arts & Humanities Council of Charlotte County, Treasurer of the Fred Lang Foundation, past President and Board Member of the local Chapters of the Military Officers of America and the Reserve Officers Association, Secretary of the YMCA Endowment Committee and co-founder of Charlotte Dancing With the Stars. In 2013 he was honored by being inducted to the “Wall of Warriors” by the Military Heritage Museum.
Bob is survived by his loving family, his wife, Sharyn Dickinson of Port Charlotte; a daughter, Kathleen (Chris) Peterson of Dunkirk, Maryland; three sons, Kenneth (Maureen) Dickinson of Oakley, CA, Timothy (Marianne) Dickinson of Morehead City,. North Carolina and Michael (Robyn) Quale of St. Petersburg, Florida; 8 grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Jessica, Ashley, Samuel, Hailey, Connor and Kathleen; and 5 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gayle Dickinson, and second wife, Louise Dickinson.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida 33948 followed by a Funeral
Service at 2 p.m. with military honors by a U.S. Army Honor Guard. Interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery, Columbus, Georgia.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Military Heritage Museum, 1200 Retta Esplanade, Suite 48, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Lavorene Elvina Hobbs
PHOTO
Lavorene (Rene) Elvina Hobbs died peacefully in Long Island, New York on New Year’s Day. Rene was born on Nov. 24, 1933 in Bombay, India, to the late Thomas Joseph Fox, who was stationed in India with the Royal Irish Fusiliers regiment of the British Army (and later fought at Dunkirk), and Bernice Elvina (née Netscher) Fox, a descendant of the 17th century Dutch painter Caspar Netscher. She was raised in India until moving to England when she was about 10 years old and later met her future husband, Harold William Hobbs, in Southampton, England. The couple was happily married for 62 years until Harold’s death in 2016.
Rene and Harold lived in Cyprus for four years during his service with the Royal Air Force from 1955 to 1959, and subsequently lived in Northern Ireland and England before immigrating with their two teenage children to Greenwich, Connecticut in 1975. Rene was as an executive assistant in the office of the president of Greenwich Hospital and a parishioner of the North Greenwich Congregational Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed laughter, life, cooking and creating a beautiful home for her family wherever they lived.
Rene lived with Harold in Greenwich for 25 years until they retired to Punta Gorda, Florida in 2000. The couple were members of the Isles Yacht Club and enjoyed sailing in the Florida Keys with their 38-foot sailboat “Rosebud.”
Rene is survived by her daughter Linda Whitaker Hobbs, son Steven Andrew Hobbs (Elizabeth), five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. The family will hold a private memorial service. Memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.
Tina Marie Marx Marvich
Tina Marie Marx Marvich, 54, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.