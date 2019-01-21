CHARLOTTE
Virginia Mae Hartman Dietterich
Virginia Mae Hartman Dietterich, 91, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Souderton, Pennsylvania, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
She was born and reared in North Wales, Pennsylvania, on July 31, 1927.
A graduate of the Lansdale School of Business, she is a former employee of Lescomb Engineering in North Wales. She was bookkeeper for her husband’s Charles’ architectural design business, as well as a volunteer in kitchens of Calvary Baptist Church, Lansdale, Pa., Bethel Baptist Church, Sellersville, Pa., for 21 years. Virginia loved baking, cooking, gardening, and doing yard work. She and Charles were founding members of Victory Baptist Church in Port Charlotte, Florida, and were married for nearly 72 years.
She is survived by husband, Charles Edward Dietterich, of Punta Gorda; son, David Dietterich, Milo, Maine (Jodie); daughters Connie Peterson, Taylors, S.C. (Dennis), Brenda Crowe, Punta Gorda, Florida, and Faith Van Camp, Quakertown, Pennsylvania (Roy); 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Hartman and Virginia Hartman Aiken; stepfather, George Aiken; sister, Lillian Solliday, and granddaughter, Cortney Van Camp, all of Pennsylvania.
Visitation and Funeral Service will be held this Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Homes, 2151 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until start of service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Vincent Sawyer of Victory Baptist Church in Port Charlotte officiating. Burial will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victory Baptist Church, at 1538 Nash Terrace, Port Charlotte, FL 33953.
David Carroll Smith
David Carroll Smith, 89, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte.
Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.