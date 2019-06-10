CharlotteDebra Galford WheelerDebra Galford Wheeler, 61, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away Thursday June 6th, following an unfortunate heart operation. Born to Raymond and Wyvetta (Harris) Galford, she graduated from High School in Barberton, OH which she would call home for the first 54 years of her life. Upon graduation she obtained her degree from Ohio State University and embarked on a very successful career as an occupational therapist.
She married Wayne Wheeler in 1985, with whom she had three sons, Gregory, Matthew and David, her three proudest accomplishments. Other achievements, of which she was particularly proud include her tenure as president of the Ohio chapter of the American Occupational Therapy Association, her Real Estate Broker’s license, and her presidency of the Akron-area Women’s Council of Realtors.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents and sister Carol Hunt. She was survived by all three sons, and her niece Kelly (Hunt) Sayre. She also left behind many friends and family who were very important to her including her cousins Mary Warley, Sandy Taylor and Goldie Foore as well as their families.
In accordance with Debbie’s wishes, there will not be a showing, but rather an open house at the home she worked so hard to beautify, and which she kept open for any who needed it, Wednesday June 12th from 4-7 PM. 2501 Celebes Ct Punta Gorda, FL 33983. She had always hoped that people would dress gaudy and colorful for such an occasion, and tell their favorite story of her. It was her desire that memorials be made to the Salvation Army, where she enjoyed getting all her gaudy jewelry, in lieu of flowers, or food.
EnglewoodMarian Torpey KellyMarian Torpey Kelly was born in New York City on February 9, 1927. She grew up in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn with her mother Genevieve and two brothers, Frank and John. After high school she worked in a lawyer’s office and one day a friend there fixed her up on a date with “Jimmy” Kelly, veteran, college student and local basketball star in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn. They married in 1951 and had four children, moving to New Jersey to raise their family.
After retiring, Jim and Marian moved to the Park Forest Community in Englewood in 1989. They loved being part of that community, fully enjoying the company of their neighbors. When Jim passed away in 2007, it was a community that comforted and sustained her for the rest of her days.
Marian will be remembered for being friendly, feisty and at times irreverent. She is survived by her son Thomas, with whom she lived in Englewood; daughters Susan Kelly of Washington, D.C., Eileen Eng of West New York, N.J., and Jeanne Cardinale of Lake Placid, FL; son-in-law Chris Cardinale; and grandchildren Kelly, Alex and Geneva Eng.
There will be a Mass celebrating Marian’s life at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11 at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Englewood. Memorial contributions can be made to Englewood Helping Hand, 700 E. Dearborn Street, Englewood, FL 34223.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
