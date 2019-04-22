CHARLOTTE
Richard Edward Gaudry
Dec 2, 1946 – March 30, 2019
Richard Edward Gaudry, 72, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019 in Port Charlotte, FL. Born in Savannah, GA, he grew up in Statesboro, GA. Like his father, he enlisted in the military, and was a Sgt in the Air Force from 1966-1969. Richard moved to Florida in the 1970’s and began working for United Telephone in Port Charlotte. Relocating to Beaufort, S.C., he retired from Century Telephone in 2008. Missing the Sunshine State, he returned to Florida in 2012 where he spent his time enjoying family and friends.
Richard was a proud member of the American Legion Post 110, the Eagles Club and VFW. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved the Georgia Bulldogs. His fun-spirited personality will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Richard is survived by his longtime companion, Rosemary Dwyer, first wife, Cynthia Weant (John Weant), children, Carly Curry (Lee Curry) of Port Charlotte; Grant Gaudry (Nicole Hawkins), of North Port; three grandsons, Logan, Landon and Lucas Curry of Port Charlotte; sister Mary Cecelia Oliver (Ray Oliver) of Statesboro, GA and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Eloise Gaudry, and brother, Thomas Gaudry.
A Celebration of Life for Richard will held be on Saturday, April 27th at the Eagles Club, Harborview Rd, Port Charlotte, FL at 2 pm. Inurnment will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11:30 am, with military honors.
Patricia Keane
Patricia Ann Keane, 76, of North Port, Florida passed on to heaven April 13, 2019 after a long battle with COPD. She was born April 2, 1943 in North Adams, Mass., to Frank and Celia Gasset and grew up in Malden, Mass.
June 24, 1962 Patricia married Thomas Keane, a longtime active parishioner of St. Patrick’s Parish in Stoneham, Mass. She was a loving wife and mother to Michael and Robert Keane; loving mother-in-law to Christine Keane; loving grandmother to Allysa, Alex and Jake Keane; loving sister-in-law to Kathy and Dan O’Brien, Maureen and Bob McDermot, Christine and John McNiel, Martin and Marie Keene, Olga ‘Smokie’ Gasset; and aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, and three brothers.
Heaven got a little brighter as a very bright shining light has been extinguished here but her afterglow will always be with us all.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association.
Farley Funeral Home North Port, FL is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Jill Lu Skinner
Jill Lu Skinner, loving wife of 44 years to George J. Skinner, children, only daughter Laura, sons George H, James, Timothy, and step daughter Venus. She was adored by many grandchildren and Great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Skinner was preceded by one son Joseph.
Family and Friends will honor Jill’s life at National Cremation and Burial Society – 3453 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL 33903 on Thursday, April, 25, 2019 with a visitation from 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM and funeral service beginning at 11:30. Interment Sarasota National Cemetery.
Blossom Hewitt Williams
Blossom Hewitt Williams, of Punta Gorda, FL, and formerly of Casper, WY passed away on March 27th, 2019 at the age of 101.
She was born in Ketchikan, Alaska on December 1, 1917 to Roy and Ruth Kubley Hewitt.
Blossom earned her degree in Pharmacy from the University of Washington, Seattle, Wa. She worked as a chemist for the Food and Drug Admin during WWII and practiced as a Registered Pharmacist for over 50 years. She loved gardening and was a Master Gardener in both Wyoming and Florida. Retiring to Florida, she and her husband Guy operated a small citrus grove off Bermont Road. They were the first residents to locate in Lakewood Village, Punta Gorda, where she lived until she passed. As the oldest resident, she was the Grand Marshall of the Independence Day parade at Lakewood last July. She was preceded in death by Guy H. Williams, Jr, her husband, of nearly 73 years, and one son, Guy Hewitt Williams.
She is survived by her daughter, Kay Williams O’Leary of Port Charlotte, FL and son, Roy Herbert (Carolyn), of Sheridan, WY. She is also survived by grandchildren Lisamarie Brazeau (Joseph), Jerry O’Leary, Ft. Collins, CO, and Adam Williams, Colorado Springs, CO, as well as two great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery, Friday, April 26, at 10:30 am, followed by lunch at 1 pm at the Lakewood Village Clubhouse, 5601 Duncan Road, Punta Gorda, FL.
