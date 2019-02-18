CHARLOTTE
Rhonda Jean Harris-Nixon
Rhonda Jean Harris-Nixon, 58, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, FL.
NORTH PORT
Cateno Brighina
Cateno Brighina, 66, known as Guy to his friends and family, passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Guy was born on Jan. 4, 1953 on the Mediterranean island of Sicily to Grace and Joseph Brighina.
Guy grew up to become a construction worker; building roofs until his retirement. During this time he enjoyed constructing model cars, crossword puzzles and even Bingo, which originated in his Native country Italia hundreds of years ago. Guy was a member of the North Port Senior Center as well.
Survivors include his loving wife, Nicole Brighina; four sons, Anthony O’Malley, Alex Brighina, Michael Brighina and Cateno Brighina Jr.; one daughter, Carolann; three brothers, Salvatore, Saverio, and, Cono Brighina; three sisters Salvina, Maria, and Roseanne; many nieces and nephews; and mother-in-law, Helen E. Marchese.
A Memorial Service in Cateno’s honor will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, at New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne DrIVE, North Port, FL 34287, 941-276-5770.
In lieu of flowers the family request that monetary donations be made towards Funeral expenses.
To leave the family a special condolence or to share a memory of Cateno please visit his online guestbook at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Arrangement’s entrusted to Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, North Port, 941-426-2880.
