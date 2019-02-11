CHARLOTTE
Cynthia Lee Hammock
Cynthia Lee Hammock, 59, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory is handling arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Ronald C. Miller
Ronald “Ronnie” C. Miller, 56, of Port Charlotte, Florida was called to home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at Bayfront Hospital in Port Charlotte.
Ronnie was a lifelong resident of Charlotte County and was a graduate of Charlotte High School class of 1980. Ronnie spent many of his working years, working for his families construction business and also spent some time as an insurance adjuster. Ronnie was also one of the founding board members of the Charlotte County Fair Association. Ronnie loved playing the banjo and was a skilled woodworker and taxidermist, he also had a passion for grilling outside and fishing. Ronnie was caring and dependable, his wit and humor were contagious. Ronnie was the type of person who would help anyone who needed it. Most of all, Ronnie was dedicated to his loving family and will be greatly missed.
Ronnie is survived by his life partner, Jackie Cummins of Port Charlotte, Florida; two brothers, Dave Miller and Mark (Frances) Miller both of Punta Gorda, Florida. He is also survived by two step-sons, Sean (Vicki) Bryan of Arcadia, Florida and Chad (Kristi) Bryan of Eustis, FL; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, George Nelson Miller; and a brother, George Miller.
A celebration of Ronnie’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. at Port Charlotte United Methodist Church 21075 Quesada Avenue Port Charlotte, FL. Interment private.
Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home Arcadia, FL is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences maybe made at pongerkaysgrady.com
Teresa Lin Waters
It is with great sadness that the family of Teresa Lin Waters, née Thornton, announce her passing on February 4th, 2019, at 60 years of age. Terri was born on January 20th, 1959 in Tampa, Florida and grew up in Bradenton, graduating from Manatee High School in 1977. In the 1980s, Terri raced stock cars at Desoto Speedway with her brother, Matt, and father, Hank Thornton. She was the second woman in history to win a NASCAR Championship and was honored as ESPN’s Driver of The Week. Her enthusiasm along with her unbridled spirit were admired and respected by her fellow drivers, racing fans, and friends. In later years, she relocated to Port Charlotte with her family. She was an avid reader, gardener, and loved sharing family stories, memories, and photos.
Terri will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her mother, Patricia (Sylvester) Kaster; her five children, Cameron (Lisa) Greene and Brittany Greene of Bradenton, and Cassandra Thornton-Lippert, Jarrett Waters, and Randall Waters of Port Charlotte; sisters, Cheryl, Virginia, and LaGatha, and brother Matthew Thornton; grandchildren, Greyson Greene, Jackson Waters, and Logan Waters; close friend, Paul Greene, father of Cameron and Brittany, and Greg Waters, father of Randall and Jarrett.
Terri was predeceased by her father, Henry Allen Thornton. It brings us comfort and peace to know she has been reunited with him.
To honor her memory, the family will hold a private Celebration Of Life ceremony. Memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society.
