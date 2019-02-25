Charlotte
Millie Davies
as is
Millie Davies, 79, of Punta Gorda passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was the daughter of George and Helen Fletcher, born March 6, 1939 in Weymouth, MA. Millie and her husband, Thom, came to Punta Gorda on 2004 from Scituate, MA where she was the Assistant Tax for 30 years. They have enjoyed living in Windmill Village. Millie was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Scituate, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda. Millie enjoyed boating and dancing, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Millie will be greatly missed by her husband of 60+ years, Thom; daughters, Linda, Sue, and Pam; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
No services are planned. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guest book. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.
Carolyn Houser
Carolyn Anne Brenner Houser, 59, died Friday, February 15, 2019 from unexpected complications of the lung cancer which she had been valiantly fighting since 5/18. What an incredibly happy, friendly and giving person she has always been. Her sparkling eyes and smile just made your day better and if you had any kind of problem, Carolyn could be counted on to go WAY out of her way to be of unrelenting help. She was a fierce defender of the weak and stood up for whatever she believed was right: Carolyn was no shrinking violet!
She leaves behind her beloved husband Michael Wayne Houser, devoted sons James Joseph Sieg and Michael (Mick) Brenner Houser, cherished grandchildren Taylor Jane Sieg and Colin John Sieg and last but not least Cooper the Cat. Her loving family includes her mother, Jane Segrest Brenner, sisters Mary Elizabeth Brenner and Beverly Jane Brenner, brother Douglas Alan Brenner and many treasured nieces, nephews and cousins. She has moved on to be with her deceased father, Edward John Brenner, mother-in-law Ellen Coleman, grandparents Doris Spradley Serrett and Cleveland Serrett, aunts Cynthia Hamilton Dunn and Edna Segrest, uncles Ben Segrest and Jack Hamilton and cousin Cabel Hamilton.
During her life she had been a resident of New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Louisiana and Florida since 1981 – first Cape Coral, then Punta Gorda and Deep Creek. She loved being a homemaker, but also had other jobs. For many years she provided vital administrative aid to her mother as they served the Punta Gorda and Charlotte County communities in so very many fund-raising, political and community development initiatives. Carolyn also shared her effervescent personality with patrons of Ruby Tuesdays, Laishley Crab House and Bill Buck Chevrolet. Carolyn’s incredible creativity and organizational skills were of much benefit wherever she went.
Donations in her honor may be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America. Personal expressions may be made on her Facebook page following the Obituary Post there. Memorial arrangements to be determined.
Patricia L. Miller
Patricia L. Miller, 90, of Fort Worth, Texas, formerly of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory is handling arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Betty Lou Sanders
Betty Lou Sanders, 79, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory is handling arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Englewood
Everett Lines
Everett Gabriel Lines, 89, of Englewood, Florida, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
He was born on June 21, 1929 in New Castle, Indiana to Mary (Miers) and Everett G. Lines, Sr.
Mr. Lines served in the U.S. Army from March of 1951 to March 1953. Everett retired from G.M. in the skilled trades after 39 years. He owned and operated the John Deer Dealership in Davison, MI for 16 years. Everett was a life time member of the Gulf Cove Moose Lodge #2554.
He is survived by his children, Mary Jo (Brady) Butler, Michael Lines, Paul Lines; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife, JoAnn in January 2008.
A Committal Service will be held at Sarasota National VA Cemetery at a later date.
The family requests memorial contributions to the Suncoast Humane Society 6781 San Casa Dr. Englewood, FL 34224.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. has been selected to make arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
