Irene E. Hollis
Irene E. Hollis, 98, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Harbour Health Center, Port Charlotte.
Irene was born Dec. 22, 1920 in Oregon County, Missouri, to Joe and Stella Edwards.
She was married to Sherman Hollis, Aug. 21, 1940 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after teaching school for a number of years when Sherman was in the service in World War II and after he returned. Irene and Sherman moved to Port Charlotte in 1979 and became charter members of the Murdock Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School for many years from nursery age to adult, until she had a stroke.
Survived by a daughter, Deborah (Ken) Wilson of Walnut Creek, California; a son, Stephen (Linda) Hollis of Port Charlotte; a sister, Imogene Strain of Florissant, Missouri; three granddaughters, Kimberly McKinney of Springfield, Missouri, Casey Wilson of Austin, Texas, and Erin Wilson of New York, New York; and a great-grandson, Luke Hollis McKinney; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Hollis Tourville Best.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., on Wednesday , April 17, followed by Funeral services at 2 p.m. at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Memorial contributions Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Yvonne Koller
Yvonne Koller, 79, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away April 11, 2019. She was born July 7, 1939 in Lima, Peru. Locally, she was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Port Charlotte.
Beloved wife of Thomas Koller, loving mother to James Koller and Olga Petrov, she is also survived by 5 grandchildren and a great great granddaughter.
The family will receive friends from 2:00pm till 4:00pm Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. The Funeral Service will follow at 4:00pm at the funeral home, officiated by Jose Cruz.
Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.
Parbattee B. Spangler
Parbattee B. Spangler, 86, of Lake Suzy, Florida, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to view services and extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Edward Sullivan
Edward Sullivan (of Flushing, MI and North Port, FL): The Man, The Myth and The Legend, left this earth on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the age of 94. He was met in Heaven by his late wife, Gertrude (Orzechowski) Sullivan; his parents, Joseph and Lena (Pickford) Sullivan; his brothers: Francis, Dennis, Jack, Bernie, Danny, and William and his sisters, Norah Bachman and Margaret Norman. He is survived and deeply missed by his children: Barry (Roseann) Sullivan of Ipswich, MA; Gayle (Stanley Cahill) Sullivan of Salem, MA; and Eddie (Caron) Sullivan of Flushing, MI; grandchildren: Kevin (Kaly) Sullivan, Brigid Sullivan (Jeff) Hodnett, Michael (Kate) Cahill, Ryan Cahill, Kirsten Cahill (Russ) Kneipp, Meagan (Jesse Frantz) Cahill and Joseph Sullivan (Skyler Hjelm); and great grandchildren: Cameron and Colin Sullivan, Tova and Tatum Hodnett, Sean and Mackenzie Cahill, Corinne and Eliza Kneipp, and Rory and Tessa Frantz. Ed is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Helen Sullivan and Lois Sullivan as well as his brother-in-law, Lyle Norman and many of his “favorite” nieces, nephews, friends and relations from around the world.
Ed was born Jan. 10, 1925, in North Andover, MA to immigrant parents who then moved to Flint to work in the auto industry. Left fatherless at an early age, he dropped out of Northern High School and joined the Marines when he turned 17, one month after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Serving two years in the South Pacific and two years stateside, he was honorably discharged and returned to Flint. He married Gertrude Orzechowski (also a veteran of the USMC) on June 6, 1946. Ed joined the Flint Fire Department and retired as Captain in 1974. He worked at least two jobs all of his life so his wife didn’t have to work and his children could have everything they needed and almost everything they wanted.
He was a member of the VFW, PLAV, American Legion, Dom Polski, Moose, Knights of Columbus and the Ancient Order of Hibernians, being named “Father of the Year” on St. Patrick’s Day in 2000. Of course, to his family, he was “Father/Papa/Big Papa of the Year” every year. In the spring, Ed enjoyed feeding the hummingbirds and thwarting the squirrels in his yard; in the summer he loved to take care of his pool and haunt the golf courses; in the fall, he loved hunting at his camp in the UP and in the winter he loved to escape to FL for family fun. He will always be remembered for his love of life and his sense of humor.
Cremation has taken place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Michigan. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kays-ponger.com .
