CHARLOTTE
Patricia A. Galarneau
Patricia A. Galarneau (Pat) age 73, of Port Charlotte, Fla. and formerly of Stillwater, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born on Nov. 24, 1946 in Cohoes, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Cornelius and Edna (Feeney) Hamill.
Pat was a graduate of Cohoes High School and took some nursing courses at Hudson Valley Community College. The majority of Pat’s career was with serving as an East Coast Sales Representative for Garden Way in Troy, N.Y. until it’s closing. Pat then went on to work for Aetna Dental in Albany, N.Y. until her retirement. Not one to stay idle Pat went on to work part-time in her retirement for Omega Business Systems in Ballston Lake, N.Y. until actually retiring this past September.
Pat was always helping others by volunteering for numerous causes including Hospice which was especially close to her heart. Pat also served as a Eucharistic Minister and on the Baptism Committee at Corpus Christi Catholic Church.
Pat, and the love of her life, husband, George R. Galarneau, had recently relocated to Port Charlotte, Fla. to enjoy the sunshine and warmer weather in their retirement. In true Pat fashion she continued to volunteer at Millennium Physician in Port Charlotte, Fla. as well as helping out at their retirement park.
Pat enjoyed spending time with her husband of a loving 52 years, attending the grand children’s numerous activities, spending time with their friends, helping others and traveling.
Pat is survived by her husband George R. Galarneau who was her high school sweetheart; her devoted sister Karen (Kevin) Gervais of Troy; her adoring children Patrice (Bruce) Fossett of Stillwater; Cheryl (Tom) Farrell of Glens Falls; Cindy (Rob McGrath) Wright of Duanesburg; loving grandchildren Thomas (Odette Guerra) Orr; Alicia Orr; Justin Orr; Kari Farrell; Faith Kingsley; Corinne & Becca Wright and her furry companion Gus, and their many amazing friends in New York and Florida. In addition to her parents, Pat is predeceased by her brother Charles (Bud) and sister-in-law Jacqui Hamill.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Rick Lesser at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2001 US 9, Round Lake, N.Y. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 12 Noon. Calling hours will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the mass.
Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Friday at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, N.Y. 12205 or Petsmartcharities.org.
With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Pat’s Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
Julia L. Papandrea
Julia L. Papandrea, 69, of Hollywood, Fla., formerly of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Tuesday Feb. 25, 2020.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Robert J. Rand
Robert J. Rand, 33, of Cape Coral, Fla., passed away on Feb. 18, 2020. He was born on Aug. 26, 1986, to Dr. Richard J. Rand, Jr. and Margaret J. Rand in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Bob grew up in Punta Gorda, Fla., attending Sallie Jones Elementary, Punta Gorda Middle and graduating from Charlotte High in 2005. He was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda. Bob began pursuing a degree in Psychology, first attending Nova South Eastern University (Ft. Lauderdale) and graduating Summa Cum Laude from Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. He was a lifetime member of the National Honor Society in Psychology (Psi Chi) and a member of the Beta Theta Pi, Chapter Zeta Mu.
Growing up, Bob excelled at many sports, including karate, baseball, soccer, basketball, and tennis. He was an avid UM Hurricanes fan. Bob loved fishing, boating and the adventurous outdoors. He was a Boy Scout and member of FUMC Youth Group. Bob loved being involved with these groups that benefited the community and beyond. He had a desire, even at an early age, to serve others. As he grew up, Bob understood that his true passion in life was helping others, especially those who suffered from mental health illness as he had. This desire led Bob to work as a Crisis Stabilization Tech at Charlotte Behavioral Health Care in Punta Gorda for the last two years. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and faith by all who were blessed to have known him.
Bob will be deeply missed by his parents Richard J. Rand, Jr., and Margaret J. Rand; brothers Richard J. Rand, III(Christine), John T. Rand(Erin); aunts Ellen Bowman(W. David), and Cathy Johnston(Glenn); uncles Bob Thomas(Lynn), Don Thomas(Helen), Ken Thomas, and Rick Thomas(Melanie); cousins Katie, Allison, Christy, Caitlin, Scott, Dustin, Dylan, Patrick, and Adam; his beloved little nephew Lincoln T. Rand; godmother Julie Nagy; godson Nickolas Look; girlfriend Kareen Awad; his adored dachshunds Bud and Barkley; and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Richard J. Rand, Kathryn Joy Rand, John C.D. Thomas, Mary E. Thomas; aunt Patty Thomas; cousins Christopher and Deanna Thomas; and godfather Kalman Nagy.
A service with Pastor John Bryant will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, with a Celebration of Life immediately following the service until 5 p.m. at the Oasis on the Loop, 29505 S. Jones Loop Rd., Punta Gorda, FL. Bob’s ashes will endure as a living memorial and will return to life as a tree grows from a planted biodegradable life urn, always remaining present in our lives.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in memory of Robert Jefferson Rand to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Robert, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
