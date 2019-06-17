Charlotte
as is
PHOTO
Patricia Ann Adkins
Patricia Ann Adkins, 70, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Venice, Florida.
A loving wife, mother and homemaker for her family, she was born on May 9, 1949 in Qulin, Missouri and had been a resident of Charlotte County for 17 years coming from Swayzee, Indiana.
Survivors include her loving husband of twenty-eight years: Charles H. L. Adkins; Daughter: Tracy Lynn Itzen Morris of Ft. Mills, SC; mother: Mary Elizabeth Roberts of Poplar Bluff, MO; step-son: Charles Adkins, Jr. of Englewood, FL; two brothers: Daryl and Richard Stockton both of Hartford , MI; three grandchildren: Sarrina, Rusty and Cora Adkins.
She is pre-deceased by a brother, Fred Stockton.
Funeral and burial will be in Qulin, Missouri.
Englewood Community Funeral Home has been selected to handle arrangements.
You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
Jean Demers
as is
photo
Mrs. Jean Claudia (Krals) Demers, of Oxford, Massachusetts, born on October 8, 1942 in Worcester, Massachusetts, to the late Margaret Chevrier Krals and the late Nicholas Krals, passed away peacefully at home, at age 76, on June 13, 2019 in Punta Gorda, Florida.
She attended Oxford High School. She was a hairdresser for over 50 years, until retiring at Genesis, in 2017. Jean was the loving wife of the late Donald Demers.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Teddy Krals. Jean is survived by her son, Peter Brooks(his spouse Sheila); daughters, Barbara Brooks and Donna Lambert(her spouse Donald); step daughter Denise Xanthakis(her spouse Alex); sister, Sharon Weygandt; grandchildren, Sarah Daniels, Tawnya Murphy, Leah Bruneau, Nathan Bruneau, Adam Demers, Nicholas Demers, Nicole Brooks, and Sandra Beneke; and great-grandchildren, Tim, Jacob, Caylan, Cameron, Keylee, Rhyan, Kylea, Aubrey, Dylan, Noa, and Gage. She also leaves behind her greatly loved dog, Nugget. Plus, a host of other family & friends.
Jean loved riding harleys, movies,boating, fishing, music, dancing, playing cards, cruising, and traveling. Her smile lit up a room & her blue eyes sparkled. She was a wonderful, supportive and loving mother.
She will be buried in Sarasota National Cemetery, with her husband. The family invites donations in Jean's name to Tidewell Hospice.
Audrey Dlugolecki
as is
Audrey Mary Emma Thompson Dlugolecki (1926 -2018)
Audrey Mary Emma Thompson was born on April 13, 1926 in the small town of Lachute, Quebec and passed on January 19, 2018 at age 91. She is the eldest child of Jessie and Lester Thompson and older sister to Gary, Millie, and Dick. Always proud of her Canadian heritage, Audrey rose to sing a spirited ""Oh, Canada"" well into her 90's.
Audrey earned her nursing degree in 1947, graduating 1st in her class at Catherine Booth Mothers' Hospital in Montreal. As a young woman she enjoyed her mom's baked beans, warm maple syrup, bagpipes, dancing at her uncle's dance hall, horse-drawn sleigh rides, and playing ice hockey. She held her parents and her siblings dear to heart.
In 1950, Audrey married the love of her life, Leo Dlugolecki (1924 – 2019), and moved to the United States to begin a family. Together they raised six children: Michael, Martha Ann, Marilou, Myra Sue, Marian Jean, and Mark. Over the years, their family grew to include 12 beloved grandchildren: Heather, Burton, Kevin, Jason, Jennifer, Michelle, Jessica, Kayla, Adam, Audra, Kyle, and Eric; 7 sweet great-grandchildren; and 5 welcomed children-in-law.
Audrey was a kind and compassionate woman with a quick wit, a generous heart, and a strong sense of social responsibility. As a young mother she volunteered in the Girl Scouts and at her children's schools. Later in life, she served as a hospice volunteer and together with Leo delivered ""meals on wheels"" and a warm greeting to the shut-ins of their community.
As a wife and mother, Audrey was simply the best. Her family knew they were well-loved and unconditionally valued as the individuals they were. Our mom soothed us to sleep with lullabies when we were young, supported us through the trials and tribulations of our formative years, and continued to nourish us with her wisdom as we grew into adults. Together we share fond memories of summers at our lake cottage, homemade birthday cakes, bone china tea cups, holiday dinners, forget-me-nots, art at the kitchen table, ""trick shot Nan"" in the pool room, a menagerie of pets, and our parents singing love songs to each other. Our mom leaves us her legacy of family values, her deep aesthetic appreciation of art and nature, her wonderful generosity of spirit, and her love of milk chocolate.
Our family is forever grateful to the dedicated caregivers who lovingly cared for our parents during the last decade of their lives.
SERVICE: A celebration of life and burial will be held for both Audrey and Leo on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:30AM at Sarasota National Cemetery. Throughout their 67 years of marriage, it was their wish to be together until the end of time. Audrey and Leo left the world a kinder and gentler place by their very being – and we shall miss them
James Hassler
James Francis Hassler, 66, of Englewood, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. A private memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Rev. Bradley T. Lines
as is
Rev. Bradley T. Lines of Utica, NY formerly of Port Charlotte, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019.
He was born April 2, 1924 in Jefferson, NY, the son of Alvin and Mae (Dart) Lines.
Following his retirement from the ministry, Brad and his wife Alberta resided for several years in Port Charlotte.
Bradley is preceded in death by his wife Alberta (Welch) Lines. He is survived by his loving family including children; sons Arthur (Julie), Willard (Nancy), Marcus Terry (Rita), and Bradley Jr. (Diane); daughter Robin Randall (Walter); grandchildren Matthew Randall (Kim), Patti Randall, Jeffrey Lines, Marcus Alan Lines, Bradley T. Lines III and Tiffany Lines, Christopher and Melissa Saxton, children Brayden, Hayleigh, Kaitylyn, Matthew Saxton and fiancée Olivia Lopez, children Isaac and Silas: great grandchildren Nathan and Nicholas Randall , Ava Jean Lines.
To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook@brownpowersfh.
Boris Proskurovsky
as is
Boris Proskurovsky, 72, of Port Charlotte passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his Charlotte County residence.
Born on March 27, 1947 in Odessa, Ukraine, he had been a resident of Charlotte County for sixteen years coming from Marlboro, New Jersey. Once in the Englewood area, sixteen years ago, he quickly established the Cobbler Shop, a custom shoe repair and service shop. This was his passion. Boris loved fishing, cooking and his family.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of forty years: Nina; one son and six grandchildren.
Memorial service will be private.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.